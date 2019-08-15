Stacey Abrams Is Smarter Than Tom Steyer

If Steyer were really serious about lasting change, he should reconsider many of his recent investments—and look to Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, whose efforts over the past several months serve both her long-term interests and those of her party.



Abrams, of course, is notably not running for president—one of, it seems, only a handful of prominent members of her party to make that decision. She confirmed that she would not be mounting a challenge on Tuesday, though she did say she would be “honored to be considered” as a running mate for the eventual nominee. Asked by The New York Times how she came to her decision, she said, “I’ve been thinking about this for the last few weeks, and I’ve just come to the decision that my best value add, the strongest contribution I can give to this primary, would be to make sure our nominee is coming into an environment where there’s strong voter protections in place.”



After narrowly losing a high-profile run for governor in Georgia last year, Abrams has worked to combat the kinds of voter suppression efforts that arguably cost her a victory—and will likely harm Democrats at all levels in 2020. Instead of spending her time raising money for a presidential campaign that could end in failure—as, for instance, Steyer’s likely will—Abrams is asking donors to help her identify and combat efforts to suppress the vote. Launching Fair Fight 2020, an effort that will focus on 20 battleground states, Abrams said, “I’m going to use my energy and my very loud voice to raise the money we need to train people in states to make sure [President Donald] Trump … take[s] a hike.”

