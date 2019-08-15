Stacey Abrams Is Smarter Than Tom Steyer

Still, Steyer’s likely slot in the September debate is the first significant achievement of his ongoing presidential vanity project. Although he has committed tens of millions to issues and elections—spending big on fighting climate change and on candidates during the 2018 midterms, along with those ubiquitous and arguably self-important impeachment ads—his decision to announce a presidential campaign earlier this summer suggests an abandonment of long-term strategic thinking. “We are so caught up in the glamour of the presidential race,” American Constitution Society president Caroline Fredrickson told The New Republic last month, “that we are losing focus on what else is going on.” Steyer’s presidential campaign (like his impeachment spots) is a giant waste of money that could be spent much more effectively on infrastructure, voter registration, and electing Democrats at the local and state level.



If Steyer were really serious about lasting change, he should reconsider many of his recent investments—and look to Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, whose efforts over the past several months serve both her long-term interests and those of her party.



Abrams, of course, is notably not running for president—one of, it seems, only a handful of prominent members of her party to make that decision. She confirmed that she would not be mounting a challenge on Tuesday, though she did say she would be “honored to be considered” as a running mate for the eventual nominee. Asked by The New York Times how she came to her decision, she said, “I’ve been thinking about this for the last few weeks, and I’ve just come to the decision that my best value add, the strongest contribution I can give to this primary, would be to make sure our nominee is coming into an environment where there’s strong voter protections in place.”



After narrowly losing a high-profile run for governor in Georgia last year, Abrams has worked to combat the kinds of voter suppression efforts that arguably cost her a victory—and will likely harm Democrats at all levels in 2020. Instead of spending her time raising money for a presidential campaign that could end in failure—as, for instance, Steyer’s likely will—Abrams is asking donors to help her identify and combat efforts to suppress the vote. Launching Fair Fight 2020, an effort that will focus on twenty battleground states, Abrams said, “I’m going to use my energy and my very loud voice to raise the money we need to train people in states to make sure [President Donald] Trump… take[s] a hike.”



To make sure every ballot gets counted,” Abrams added, “we are going to fight to make sure every voice is heard, every eligible American who should have the vote will be able to.”