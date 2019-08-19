California’s Forgotten Confederate History

Attracted by California’s climate and its reactionary political orientation, thousands of white Southerners migrated west in the decades after the Civil War. There, they continued to honor the memory of their ancestors’ rebellion, whitewashing history wherever necessary. Through hereditary organizations, reunions, and eventually the landscape itself, the Old South rose again in California.

Women were the primary drivers of these memorialization efforts. Founded in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1894, the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) soon spread to the Pacific coast. By the turn of the century, the first California offshoots of the UDC—the Jefferson Davis Chapter, the Emma Sansom Chapter, and the Stonewall Jackson Chapter—were busily perpetuating their peculiar interpretation of the war. Their work was complemented by the Pacific Division of the United Confederate Veterans, founded shortly thereafter.

Some of the most active memorial associations could be found in Los Angeles County, which remained a haven for Confederate sympathizers in the decades after the war. In 1925, the UDC erected the first major rebel monument in the West, a six-foot stone tribute in what is now Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The monument saluted the wartime service of some 30 Confederate veterans, who migrated to Southern California after the war and took their final rest in the surrounding cemetery plot.

Many of those veterans had passed their last days in Dixie Manor, a Confederate rest home in San Gabriel, just outside L.A. Five hundred people gathered for the dedication of the home in April 1929. Until 1936, when the last of the residents died, the caretakers of Dixie Manor housed and fed these veterans, hosted rebel reunions, and bestowed new medals for old service. It was the only such facility beyond the former Confederacy itself.

The UDC followed its Hollywood memorial with several smaller monuments to Jefferson Davis scattered across the state. Those tributes marked portions of the Jefferson Davis Highway, a transcontinental road system named for the former rebel chieftain, stretching from Virginia to the Pacific coast. The Daughters erected the first of the tributes in San Diego in 1926. Defiantly, they placed the large obelisk to Davis directly opposite the Ulysses S. Grant Hotel. Although opposition from Union army veterans resulted in the removal of the monument that same year, a plaque to Davis was restored to the San Diego plaza in 1956. The reinstated salute to the Confederate president doubled as a protest to the recent Brown v. Board Supreme Court decision on school segregation.

Several place-names literally put the Confederacy on the map in California. The town of Confederate Corners (nee Springtown) was christened by a group of Southerners who settled in the area after the Civil War. In San Diego and Long Beach, the name of Robert E. Lee graced two schools, while a school in East Los Angeles was named for filmmaker D.W. Griffith. Although not a Confederate veteran himself, Griffith’s Birth of A Nation did more than any other production to romanticize the rebel cause and the Ku Klux Klan that emerged from it.

No building materials were necessary for the largest Confederate monuments in California. Rebel veterans and the UDC simply used the state’s majestic natural landscape to honor their old leaders. Several giant sequoias were named for Robert E. Lee, including the fifth-largest tree in the world, located in Kings Canyon National Park. Jefferson Davis and Confederate general George E. Pickett each had a peak named in their honor in Alpine County.

Most of these memorialization efforts took place when the Civil War was still a living memory. But California chapters of the UDC and Sons of Confederate Veterans remain active today. A 1999 register of the UDC listed 18 chapters in California—more than five times as many as could be found in any other free state, and even more than some former slave states, including Missouri, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans were erecting major memorials in California as recently as 2004. That’s when the newly-removed Orange County pillar went up, amid much fanfare from its patrons and supporters, proudly clad in Confederate attire for the occasion. Inscribed on the pedestal was a particularly romantic gloss on the slaveholding rebellion of the Confederacy: “to honor the sacred memory of the pioneers who built Orange County after their valiant effort to defend the Cause of Southern Independence.”

California’s Confederate landscape generated little notice until recently. Only with bloodshed—the 2015 mass shooting at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church and, two years later, the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville—did attention settle on these monuments and the history they represent.

Since then, most of the major Confederate tributes in California have been removed or renamed, spurred on by activists’ petitions. No more schools to Robert E. Lee, no more San Diego plaque to Jefferson Davis, no more town of Confederate Corners, no more memorials to soldiers in Hollywood and Orange County. Even the once-grand Dixie Manor in San Gabriel, which housed dozens of veterans in their final days, has since burned to the ground.

It would be vain, however, to assume that California has firmly buried this past or sits somehow beyond the shadow of slavery. Beneath the state’s progressive veneer lies a dark and surprisingly contemporary history. The Confederacy may not rise again. But Californians would be wise to remember where it once stood.