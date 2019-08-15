Israel’s Decision to Ban U.S. Congresswomen Is Self-Defeating

There is an argument quickly developing that it would have made sense to allow Omar and Tlaib into Israel if they were genuinely interested in learning about Israel’s security challenges firsthand and hearing from Israelis, but that their itinerary was instead going to be one-sided and intended to showcase Israel’s ugliest warts. This misses the larger point, and demonstrates why keeping them out betrays Israel’s weakness rather than conveys its strength.



It does not matter what Omar and Tlaib intended to see or with whom they intended to meet. The Israeli government is not claiming that Omar or Tlaib need to be kept out because of anything they have done, but rather because of what they think. If the Israeli government views the opinions of two members of Congress to be so threatening to its fundamental well-being that it believes there are greater benefits than costs to keeping them out of Israel, it is a clearer sign of Israel’s weakness than anything that Omar or Tlaib could point to on their own.



Allowing Omar and Tlaib into Israel with open arms and smiling as they conduct an unbalanced tour while bashing their host country would show that Israel is secure in its convictions and confident in its claims. Barring Omar and Tlaib does the opposite, and makes Israel look small. It evinces a lack of confidence in its own case, and will only provide fodder to those who support BDS rather than choke off support for the movement. Rather than seize on a golden opportunity to show that Israel is the open-minded party in contrast to Omar and Tlaib, and make them defend their itinerary choices, Israel is now the party on the defensive.

