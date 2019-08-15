Israel’s Decision to Ban U.S. Congresswomen Is Self-Defeating

Omar and Tlaib are literally elected representatives of the American government and the American people. Telling them that they are unwelcome in Israel is not simply sending a statement to two individuals. When Israel initially announced that it would allow them entry out of respect for Congress, it captured why keeping them out sends a statement to Congress writ large. It unnecessarily pokes a finger in Congress’s eye, precisely because these are not just two random people. It is difficult to envision any other American ally or any other democracy that would bar sitting members of Congress from their shores.



The optics are even worse considering that this decision comes only a few days after House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, while visiting Jerusalem, jointly affirmed Israel’s decision to allow Omar and Tlaib to enter the country. This reversal sets a terrible precedent, and will only ensure that the incident will be raised during every future Congressional debate about assistance to Israel, whether in the form of security aid, diplomatic backing, or mutual defense treaties.



Most obviously, this will further open the rift between Israel and the Democratic Party. Trump has been adept at exploiting the tension between progressive activists, who are inherently distrustful of Israel, and national Democratic politicians, who are not. Trump and Congressional Republicans have repeatedly tried to portray Omar and Tlaib as representative of Democratic views on Israel writ large, despite the fact that they are clear outliers. When Democrats defend attacks on the two Congresswomen, Trump uses those defenses as alleged proof that Democrats are anti-Israel.



The next steps in this drama following Israel’s decision are tragically predictable; Democrats, including every presidential contender, will condemn Israel’s decision, Trump and Republicans will tar Democrats as putting BDS supporters above Israel, and the anger and resentment among Democrats over the use of Israel as a wedge issue will only grow. Trump will win politically, the progressives will gain more ammo for their argument that American support for Israel is misguided, and Israel will be the ultimate loser.



There is an argument quickly developing that it would have made sense to allow Omar and Tlaib into Israel if they were genuinely interested in learning about Israel’s security challenges firsthand and hearing from Israelis, but that their itinerary was instead going to be one-sided and intended to showcase Israel’s ugliest warts. This misses the larger point, and demonstrates why keeping them out betrays Israel’s weakness rather than conveys its strength.

