Do Democrats Have a Plan for the Next Recession?

The recession alarm bells are sounding. Anxiety about the direction of the global economy has been growing for some time, amid concern about President Trump’s trade war with China, economic slowdowns in major economies like China and Germany, and Brexit. On Wednesday, the country received perhaps the strongest signal yet of an upcoming recession when the yield curve briefly inverted and the returns for short-term U.S. bonds eclipsed those of long-term investments. Though the sample size is limited, an inverted yield curve has preceded recessions for the past half-century, most recently in 2006 and 2007.

Most of the speculation about the political impact of a recession has rightly focused on Donald Trump, who has, over the course of his presidency, clung to the roaring economy like a talisman. For much of his term, Trump has repeatedly pointed toward the economy and, in particular, the stock market, citing it as a kind of unofficial approval rating—proof that he was doing a good job, even as more traditional metrics suggested most of the country thought otherwise. There have been some signs that, in the rare instances when his administration isn’t being subsumed by a scandal or a tweet, the president’s approval will tick upward, likely because of the performance of the economy.



For months, Trump’s allies have been making this case explicitly, telling Politico in December, for instance, that “his reelection prospects hinge in large part on how Americans judge their economic prospects at the time of the next election.” Understanding this himself, Trump has been searching for someone to blame if the economy tanks for months, settling predictably on Democrats, the media, and Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Those accusations have gained little traction, however, and they are unlikely to influence many outside of his base should the economy lurch into recession.



But while most of the prognostication has focused on Trump, a recession would have an enormous effect on both the ongoing 2020 race and, potentially, the next Democratic administration. As the primary season has heated up, Democrats have understandably spent a lot of energy on the hopey, changey stuff, with many arguing for transformative social and economic policies. But given the warning signs, Democrats must also prepare for the likelihood that the next president will preside over an economy in recession.

