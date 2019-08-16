Why Amazon’s Twitter Ambassadors Are So Sad

You are 100% correct. I work at Amazon and I do not want a union. We do have what we call an open door policy that allows me to talk to any member of management or HR and time I want without an appointment...one of the things I like best about my job. — Janet - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCJanet) February 8, 2019

I've been working at Amazon for almost 10 years and I can honestly say that I do not want a union. I am happy voicing my own concerns and I feel like my wages and benefits are good. Everyone has the right to work where they want. — Janet - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCJanet) February 7, 2019

But Wednesday’s exchanges, which went viral on Twitter for their sheer oddity and invited speculation that the ambassadors are actually bots, showed another purpose of these accounts: to provide insight into how good the conditions are in Amazon fulfillment centers. Did I say good? I meant GREAT. Things are fine there! There are pirate hats! Sometimes they’re not worried about being fired! At other times they are not worried about being fired! Here’s a coworker! Whoops they get written warnings! Things are fine!



For a nation swamped in conspiracy theories, the mystery of whether these are flesh-and-full-bladdered humans typing somewhere in a high-vis vest as a conveyor belt full of slogan T-shirts and bulk lube rattles beside them is tantalizing. A little poking around invites a lot of seeming evidence to the contrary. The ambassadors seem aware that they have to prove themselves to be human and provide plenty of photos unique to these accounts—but when people began scrolling through the accounts’ old tweets, they noted instances where the purported employees call themselves by another name or mention family details wildly incongruent with a specific account’s photo. (Amazon maintains tweets from past ambassadors while changing the account name, leading to the confusion.) And this being Twitter, parody accounts joined in and muddied the waters before they were ultimately nuked.

Are these real people? (Yes.) If they are (they are), why are they so deeply unnerving? Why do they set off our uncanniness alarms? Maybe we really are hearing the dry, phlegmy rattle of chatbot code, but I think not. Yes, the diction in the tweets is strange sometimes, but no more so than, say, Jeff Bezos’s sexts. The more interesting question is not whether these are people made of meat and bad debt like the rest of us (they really are), but why it’s so difficult to imagine that they might be.