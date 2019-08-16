Why Amazon’s Twitter Ambassadors Are So Sad

Are these real people? (Yes.) If they are (they are), why are they so deeply unnerving? Why do they set off our uncanniness alarms? Maybe we really are hearing the dry, phlegmy rattle of chatbot code, but I think not. Yes, the diction in the tweets is strange sometimes, but no more so than, say, Jeff Bezos’s sexts. The more interesting question is not whether these are people made of meat and bad debt like the rest of us (they really are), but why it’s so difficult to imagine that they might be.

Amazon has spent years feeding us a steady diet of impractical tech—not impossible to technically execute, but not easy or worthwhile either. Think of the flying delivery drones. Think of the robotic sidewalk pack mules. Think of the glassy garden orb in downtown Seattle. Think of the rockets and the quantum computing and Jeff Bezos’s new biceps. They’re all very shiny (or lightly furry in the latter instance), but none of these have arrived on your stoop yet. Tech like this is just wild enough to capture the imagination—and just plausible enough to obscure the reality of Amazon.

Amazon isn’t a drone company. Amazon isn’t a sidewalk robot company. Amazon is a company that hires other companies to hire people to move a box, with their hands, into and out of a truck, over and over and over again. Amazon’s task is logistics. Its ethos is customer service. Its proven method is pointing a fire hose of human labor at any problem, as cheaply as possible.

Using shipping floor staff to do PR work is in line with that mission. What it lacks in polish it makes up for in “authenticity” and, crucially, its cheap, precarious labor. The same method is behind content moderation at Facebook and image detection for Ring’s home surveillance tools (newly acquired by Amazon, naturally). What presents itself as an automated process is in fact just very many humans, working together. In Ring’s case, image detection tools aren’t robust enough yet to supplant humans at those tasks. Amazon faces the same issue in its fulfillment centers generally. Humans are just better—and more inexpensive—for certain work.

The Amazon Twitter accounts sound strange because they’re shills and it’s hard to say anything worthwhile through a rictus grin. But also, they’re not really using Twitter. Their access to Twitter is mediated—and overseen—through Sprinklr, a tool that lets brands treat social media as a customer service problem. When they swarm responses to an @Amazonnews tweet, the ambassadors aren’t holding a conversation—they’re working their way through tickets, like at the DMV.