The Beltway Book of the Damned

What once seemed to be a misguided jock-joke now appears, in hindsight, as a warning to us all. Halperin wasn’t brought low until 2017, a full decade after leaving ABC News, when seven women who worked with him there accused him of offenses ranging from “propositioning employees for sex to kissing and grabbing [one woman’s] breasts against her will” to “pressing an erection against [other women’s] bodies while he was clothed.” Less than two years later, he is now seeking redemption from the very same culture that overlooked his predations. That so many people were willing to assist him in reclaiming his lost relevance demonstrates not only that he remains a master of the Acela Corridor’s marketplace of elite favor-trading, but that This Town remains as morally bankrupt as ever.

How fitting that Halperin’s publisher is Judith Regan, who has a yen for exploitative trash. She is perhaps best known for permitting O.J. Simpson to hypothesize how he might have carried out the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. The folderol that ensued was among the proximate causes of News Corp’s decision to fire her from HarperCollins, a decision that touched off a twisted “did she fall or was she pushed” legal battle that eventually ended with Regan securing a $10 million settlement.



After news of Halperin’s book broke, Regan attempted to bridge the ethical crevasse. “I do not in any way, shape, or form condone any harm done by one human being to another,” she said in a statement. “I have also lived long enough to believe in the power of forgiveness, second chances, and offering a human being a path to redemption. How To Beat Trump is an important, thoughtful book, and I hope everyone has a chance to read it.” But Halperin has yet to undertake any sort of atonement for his misdeeds. The idea being put forth here, then, is that by writing an “important, thoughtful” book about how to rid our body politic of Trumpism’s infestation, Halperin is atoning, and those who would see this book waylaid are doing harm not just to Halperin’s own redemption story, but the nation’s.

It’s a good grift, exploiting the emotional insecurities of the Trump-imperiled liberal professional class, and Halperin should not be thought a fool for trying his hand at this game. After all, it has proven lucrative for any number of latter-day exploiters of The Resistance’s emotions. Both the labyrinthine tweet-threader Seth Abramson and the primrose pathfinders known as the Brothers Krassenstein successfully turned their perpetual promises of Trump’s imminent undoing into a make-work side-hustle that have included book deals of their own. If anything, it’s about time that the chattering Beltway elites tried their hand at this genre, and Halperin has handed them the opportunity to align their needs with his own.



Halperin’s co-conspirators have, over the past day, attempted to distance themselves from the project or otherwise justify their participation in it. Many of their responses take Regan’s official line about the project: Working to defeat Donald Trump is too important to not collaborate with a man who exploited his power to degrade his female colleagues.

