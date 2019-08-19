The Beltway Book of the Damned

Asking for anything “genuine” from Halperin may be an impossible-to-fulfill request, as he’s spent his career rising to greater perches of prominence despite the fact that he’s proven to be nigh on incapable of much beyond the banal observation. While Halperin deserves credit for pioneering the political tip sheet—at ABC News, he created “The Note,” which essentially reimagined the Associated Press Daily Planner as a stylish and buzzword-filled Beltway character study—he’s never managed to hit the same heights as a writer without someone else’s assistance (first John Harris and later John Heilemann). Left to his own devices, Halperin’s career has always resembled a parody of The Picture of Dorian Gray in which the titular hero forgets to hide his cursed portrait.

For instance, after leaving ABC News for Time magazine, he created “The Page,” a web 2.0 experiment that tested this proposition: How many web pages can a single wan thought be stretched across in order to trick the reader into serving multiple ad impressions? This project is best remembered for the time when he crudely photoshopped Louisiana Governor Mary Landrieu’s hair to resemble the scene in the movie There’s Something About Mary in which Cameron Diaz’s character accidentally mistook semen for hair gel. (The entire sordid post was constructed to deliver the news that Landrieu, per a spokesperson, was reviewing a Congressional Budget Office score.)



What once seemed to be a misguided jock-joke now appears, in hindsight, as a warning to us all. Halperin wasn’t brought low until 2017, a full decade after leaving ABC News, when seven women who worked with him there accused him of offenses ranging from “propositioning employees for sex to kissing and grabbing [one woman’s] breasts against her will” to “pressing an erection against [other women’s] bodies while he was clothed.” Less than two years later, he is now seeking redemption from the very same culture that overlooked his predations. That so many people were willing to assist him in reclaiming his lost relevance demonstrates not only that he remains a master of the Acela Corridor’s marketplace of elite favor-trading, but that This Town remains as morally bankrupt as ever.