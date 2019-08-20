The Future For Labor

While the fast-food workers didn’t get their union, ultimately, they won something different, important but also more diffuse. Greenhouse quotes SEIU President Mary Kay Henry, who has said that through the Fight for 15’s participation in the nationwide living wage battles raised pay, either directly or indirectly, for 22 million workers.

The tomato pickers of Immokalee, Florida showed that, for the mobilized workers of the 21st century, organization is the real key, especially for workers that are shut out of traditional union for whatever reason. In Immokalee, migrants pick tomatoes, which are sold to a handful of big growers, which are then sold to major companies like Taco Bell. Until recently, the conditions for the pickers have been close to modern slavery. A dozen years ago, it was a hellish job: abuse on every level, including sexual, with workers regularly not receiving pay for everything they picked.

In 1993, farmworker activists founded the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, a coalition that did outreach and education. They struck against different growers twice, but progress was piecemeal. Instead of playing whack-a-mole with the growers, the Coalition decided to pressure high-profile buyers, starting a national boycott against Taco Bell and asking the company to adopt a code of conduct—including things like minimum wages and benefits, working hours, and employee safety—and also asked Taco Bell to pay a penny more per pound for its Florida tomatoes. After four years, in 2005, Taco Bell agreed. Next, the Coalition went after McDonald’s, with the same demands, plus a third one: that McDonald’s help create a monitoring system to make sure the tomato growers complied with the code of conduct.

McDonald’s agreed, and soon other major fast food chains and groceries acquiesced to their demands. Now, Immokalee tomato pickers work under a code of conduct that bans verbal and sexual abuse, that provides clean water, that doesn’t force pickers to work in dangerous heat. They get paid for all hours worked, and are protected from retaliation from supervisors. There’s a 24-hour anonymous hotline for complaints. This isn’t a union contract or a union, but Coalition of Immokalee Workers has won many of the same rights they would have gotten with one. In fact, it became instead a first-class workplace monitoring system.

Another theme of Greenhouse’s is that modern labor, in its weakened state, no longer has the luxury of doing things by itself. Starting in the early 1990s, the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy (LAANE) was founded with $60,000 in union money. Since then, the organization has been racking up achievements for low-wage workers with the express purpose of not going it alone.

Union tactics can be applied by new kinds of workers—even those who may not be allowed to organize.

LAANE got real estate developers to pay a living wage to the workers in their buildings and to agree not to oppose unionization. The alliance won a far-reaching minimum wage law and a $15.37 minimum wage for L.A.’s hotel workers. These victories were won through partnerships with other organizations: During a living-wage fight, Greenhouse describes, LAANE sent “a stream of clergy, community leaders, and rank-and-file workers” to speak with city council members. Restaurant workers and janitors joined in too, pointing out that they could barely make their bills. By the time they were done, it had seemed organizers had taken the entire community to city council over the issue, including schoolchildren and people from retirement homes. The coalition aimed to win over all 15 council members, especially in conservative areas. To that end, an organizer told Greenhouse, “Clergy from every denomination began faxing in their support to their council members every day.” Eventually, LAANE won their living wage.

Greenhouse’s book also notes that one of the biggest surprises in 2018 was the wave of teacher strikes. It began in West Virginia, where classroom instructors were mad as hell over constant increases in health-care premiums that ate into tiny paychecks (some as little as $32,000 a year). Although the teachers were represented by two different unions, the Mountain State didn’t allow teachers to bargain collectively or strike, and so educators mobilized via social media and decided to strike illegally, demanding a 5 percent raise. They won after nine days out—and inspired other fed-up educators across the country, in Oklahoma, Arizona, Kentucky, Colorado, and North Carolina. In West Virginia, teachers proved that you can win when your circumstances are severely constrained.

The future of organizing may not lie primarily with the trade unions we associate with the unions of the 20th century. But, as Greenhouse demonstrates, union tactics have hardly lost their relevance, and can be applied by new kinds of workers—even those who may not be allowed to organize, or might have slim chances of winning a union, or who may already be organized but might not be able to bargain or strike.

The future, according to Greenhouse, may involve other industries creating their own standards-setting organization, as the Coalition of Immokalee Workers did, or setting up a worker center, a kind of alternative labor group, one that doesn’t engage in collective bargaining but supports workers in other ways. Worker centers are non-profit, community-based organizations that support low-wage workers through services like legal support for wage and hour claims, local advocacy, and organizing for better wages and working conditions. Greenhouse advocates for a law requiring that all worker centers receive voluntary financial dues from the workers they support, and he also suggests that billionaires donate to worker centers. (The latter feels like a goofy suggestion, since so far, billionaires like the Koch brothers enjoy few things more than donating to anti-union legislation).

Greenhouse offers a host of suggestions about how to improve labor, some of which have been made many times before. These include campaign finance reform (Greenhouse is a fan of Bernie Sanders) to rein in dark money, like that of the anti-union Koch brothers, and to expand public financing in political campaigns. He suggests creating a national workers’ lobbying group, much as the American Association of Retired People lobbies for the elderly. He suggests a card-check law making it easier to unionize, and righteously proposes a rule requiring stagnant unions to increase their membership, and a lot of other nuts-and-bolts stuff.

Ultimately, Greenhouse equates strong unions, or at least worker power, with democracy itself, and he sees very few limits on what a successful and healthy labor movement could achieve. The union movement could also “champion universal health coverage, free community college, free public universities, more and better apprenticeships, paid paternal leave, a fairer tax system … affordable housing, first-class public schools, excellent transportation, and clean air and water,” he writes at the end of Beaten Down, Worked Up. It’s a ridiculously bold list, and it’s meant to be. Greenhouse wants to see labor involved in every part of American life, building a stronger social safety net and fighting for everyone.