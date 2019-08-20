The Future For Labor

Some of these workers, like a determined group of fast-food workers, cannot get recognized as a union by their employer—and still they fought on in a different way. Farmworkers—like the Coalition of Immokalee Workers that pick tomatoes for places like Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Whole Foods, and Wal-Mart, belong to a class that’s exempt from the National Labor Relations Act—meaning that they have no right to unionize. With the West Virginia teachers—the group that started the 2018 teacher strike wave—they were severely weakened as a union, as they didn’t have the power to collectively bargain or strike. Yet strike they did anyway.

They didn’t have the power to collectively bargain or strike. Yet strike they did anyway.

In the most successful of these movements, power truly shifts, or at least hangs in the balance. The Fight for $15, for example, a movement that started with New York City fast-food workers and quickly went national in 2012 (Greenhouse was the first reporter to cover it when he was at The New York Times), showed that you don’t need a union to win a better wage; in fact, you don’t even need your employer to bargain with you. To begin with the McDonald’s workers tried the traditional route: They met with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) organizers and decided they wanted a union. At a time when many employees were making $7.25 an hour, one of their major aims was to secure a $15 wage, among the other benefits—most of them not related to compensation—that a union contract could provide. They were also angry enough to strike, staging a one-day walkout in New York City with 200 people. By December of 2012, strikes were held in 100 cities.

Still, McDonald’s refused to talk with the workers or recognize a union. But there was something else happening: In 2014, Seattle had just adopted a $15 minimum wage as part of a larger living-wage battle. As a result, the Fight for $15 group saw a new path: They no longer had to pressure McDonald’s; they could move the fight and pressure government, city by city, working with a coalition of unions, community, immigrant, and other progressive groups. And, as Greenhouse emphasizes, they were no longer fighting by themselves.