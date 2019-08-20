Trump’s Title X Restrictions Are Nothing Short of Coercion

Planned Parenthood announced Monday it was being “forced out” of a federal family planning funding program. Rather than obey a new anti-abortion restriction attached to those federal funds, the reproductive health organization said it must consider removing that money from its budget. That new restriction on Title X, the federal family planning program, comes under the direction of Dr. Diane Foley, a deputy assistant secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services and an anti-choice advocate.

None of this should come as a surprise. When President Donald Trump installed Alex Azar, a friend of the Family Research Council, an anti-choice and anti-LGBTQ group, as head of the Department of Health and Human Services, he put Foley—who has compared abortion to slavery and the Holocaust—in charge of the only dedicated federal program for family planning.

“We do not fight against flesh and blood,” Foley warned an audience at Claris Bible College in 2016. The fight against abortion, she said, is “a battle that is happening in the heavenly realms that Satan doesn’t want to lose.” (All this was detailed in a 2018 Senate memo on Foley, obtained by Tonic.)

Before her appointment, Foley was the head of two “crisis pregnancy centers.” These faux clinics, numbering around 4,000 nationwide, are designed to attract pregnant people seeking abortions and stop them from having the procedure through manipulation and misleading “counseling” about health consequences. Now, thanks to this administration’s new Title X restrictions, health care providers must prove they do not “support abortion as a method of family planning” or be denied federal funds. In essence, to get money from the program Foley oversees, real reproductive health centers must run their clinics like the fake ones Foley once headed.