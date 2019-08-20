Trump’s Title X Restrictions Are Nothing Short of Coercion

“We do not fight against flesh and blood,” Foley warned an audience at Claris Bible College in 2016. The fight against abortion, she said, is “a battle that is happening in the heavenly realms that Satan doesn’t want to lose.” (All this was detailed in a 2018 Senate memo on Foley, obtained by Tonic.)

Before her appointment, Foley was the head of two “crisis pregnancy centers.” These faux clinics, numbering around 4,000 nationwide, are designed to attract pregnant people seeking abortions and stop them from having the procedure through manipulation and misleading “counseling” about health consequences. Now, thanks to this administration’s new Title X restrictions, health care providers must prove they do not “support abortion as a method of family planning” or be denied federal funds. In essence, to get money from the program Foley oversees, real reproductive health centers must run their clinics like the fake ones Foley once headed.

This amounts to an abortion gag rule, restricting what Title X recipients can say about abortion to their patients. Reproductive health care providers have been bracing for this for months. At one Planned Parenthood clinic on the East coast, medications purchased with Title X funds “have been either thrown out or put in purgatory,” a clinic staffer told me, and “nobody here has any hope of getting them used before their expiration dates.”