Who Gets to Speak Freely?

How convincing is Moskowitz’s case? I have always considered myself very nearly an absolutist as regards free speech, ironically for reasons that Moskowitz ably identifies in a book arguing that free speech is a bogus category. The power of governments and other powerful interests to censor and suppress the speech of disfavored groups is already so great that it would be foolish to arrogate to such interests even greater powers to control the speech and expression of citizens. Such powers would only ever be turned against minorities and activists, leftists and anticapitalists, protestors against wars and the militarization of law enforcement. Does the government already practice all kinds of censorship where the left is concerned? Yes. Do corporations utilize their control of airwaves and internet service providers, of publishing and online platforms, to favor certain messages and bury others? Yes, yes. Why would we hand them more power?

But I am also perhaps primed as a ready audience for Moskowitz, because I have become increasingly convinced that these arguments are woefully inadequate. In the first place, they seem to me to make a dangerous and fundamental concession: that state power is inherently right-wing; that the tools of government can only ever belong to a conservative tendency; that the left can never attain and never wield political power, and so its only choice is to hope for almost libertarian limits on a power that will inevitably and inexorably be turned against the left. Well, if that is the case, we might as well pack it in right now and go home. If the project of the political left is not to gain and use political power to build a better world, then it is nothing more than an affect, precisely the project of personal vanity that the “anti-P.C.” right routinely accuses it of being.

And while I am less sympathetic than Moskowitz to campus deplatforming at elite universities and liberal arts institutions, because—as a product of one myself—I cannot help but find the pretensions of student activists in these privileged enclaves to a shared subaltern status with America’s poor and oppressed to be weirdly self-congratulatory, I am also increasingly convinced that both student activists and the newspaper columnists who despise them are right to identify campuses as vanguards of contested space, precisely because they function, in Moskowitz’s formulation, as microcosms of the broader society and testing grounds for social change. The Case Against Free Speech does these students a good service by taking their complaints—and their deliberations—as seriously as it does, because it demonstrates that many of them have arrived at one central, penetrating observation: Campuses are critical not because they are where the population is the most oppressed and most vulnerable; campuses are critical because they are where dangerous, racist, even genocidal ideas go to be washed clean. They provide an imprimatur of respectability. There is a reason why reactionary conservatives, their interlocutors in the legacy media, and the billionaire backers of both, are so eager to get into colleges in the first place.

The Case Against Free Speech is a sometimes flawed but necessary book, one that I hope people will read and argue with, and one that I hope spawns both some more rigorous histories of political conceptions of speech as well as some more pointed polemics aiming at the sacrosanctity of the First Amendment, which could stand to be a site of contestation rather than blindly awed reverence.

“America,” Moskowitz writes, “has a way of forgetting.” We remember that Joseph McCarthy got his ass handed to him at the Army-McCarthy hearings, but forget that he was just one avatar of a vicious history of anti-left suppression that preceded him and continued long after he left power. We remember Martin Luther King, Jr. as a great national hero and great orator and forget that the FBI and U.S. government hounded him throughout his life and considered him a traitor and agitator (as did much of the American population, by the way). We remember that the ACLU successfully defended the right of Nazis to march in Skokie, Illinois in 1978, but not that threats of violent opposition from the Jewish Defense League ultimately dissuaded them from doing so. We are already more inclined to remember what the President stupidly said about Charlottesville than what really happened there.

By placing “free speech” in quotation marks and arguing that it is really a floating signifier, a stand-in for a very different argument about who controls and who can access the public square and the spheres of political power in America, Moskowitz has posed a pretty vital question: How can you speak freely when you don’t know what you’re talking about in the first place?