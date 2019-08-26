Why Is the One Percent So Obsessed With Magic?

Diller was sitting at the very front. During his show, Cohen regularly goes around the room to recruit volunteers, asserting his control in sometimes humorously degrading ways. On the night I attended, a quiet young man and his girlfriend sat near me, the man impassive at first. When Cohen poured a Negroni from his magical silver teakettle, he walked the drink past the audience, stopping in front of the young man to let him inspect it. “Does this smell dry and Italian,” Cohen asked, “kind of like you?” The jab may have been a little harsh, but the man was amused and became only further engaged in the show.

Cohen didn’t need to risk this kind of humor with Diller, who was eager to participate. “At one point,” Cohen remembers, “I said, ‘I need to borrow a wristwatch from someone in the audience.’ He says, ‘Here, use mine!’ I mean, it was even more expensive than the watches I wear, and I wear expensive watches. But he was so comfortable with me at that point that he just jumped up on stage. And I saw this man who is in control of a multibillion dollar business suddenly become a little boy again. I could see it in his eyes.”

Cohen says, “It’s the twinkle of possibility. Like anything can happen.”

His performances are puzzle boxes, perfectly timed for the big reveal. In one trick I saw, he raised a hat to reveal that the silver coin that had been beneath it had disappeared. But this wasn’t the whole of the trick. Almost as an aside—although it was actually tightly scripted—he looked to a young man sitting in the front row and said, “This guy’s not impressed. He’s like, ‘I’ll be impressed if there’s a brick under there’”—at which point Cohen raised the hat once more and, inexplicably, a red brick was indeed beneath it. When Martha Stewart played host to Cohen on one of her television shows, he asked her to remember a photo of something in one of her books, telling her that the object in that image would materialize in the picnic basket that dangled above their heads. Stewart said she had her object in mind, the basket was lowered, and a loaf of sourdough was revealed. “Ah ha!” she said. “But I was thinking of spools of thread.” But, again, the trick was not over. Cohen had her tear the bread open; there were three spools of thread, baked inside.