The Integration Success Stories

Mondale also cited psychologist Kenneth Clark’s conclusion that school segregation caused profound harm to black and white students. He noted the Kerner Commission’s admonition that the country was moving “toward two societies, one black, one white—separate and unequal.” And he relied on a 1966 study authored by sociologist James Coleman to bolster his assertion that the “racial and socio-economic composition of a classroom is an important and determining factor in educational achievement.” Mondale tried to move his colleagues with data. “Every major report and research study on the consequences of educational disadvantage has concluded that achievement and learning are greatly hindered by minority group isolation,” he told them. “Conversely, clear, positive, and lasting benefits result from education in integrated environments.” But it didn’t work. The bill was soundly defeated two days later.

Fast forward two generations. Demographically, our nation is rapidly becoming more racially heterogeneous. Yet, at the very time when the country needs diverse public education the most, America’s public schools are moving in the opposite direction. School segregation and racial isolation are increasing for all. Black and Latinx students are experiencing the worst of it. On average, they attend schools that are both racially isolated and have higher rates of poverty. Rucker C. Johnson’s new book Children of the Dream: Why School Integration Works (with Alexander Nazaryan) attempts to show that it never had to be this way. And in firing back at opponents of integration, he provides evidence essential for undoing the profound mess in our K-12 schools.

If we already had data as long ago as the 1960s to support the benefits of integration, what does Johnson add that’s new? The answer is that Johnson, a labor economist at the University of California at Berkeley, is look at data that demonstrates the long-term impact of desegregation on children in those areas where it was successfully pursued. Johnson likens his research approach to a clinical trial for a new drug under which a “treatment” group is given the pharmaceutical while a “control” group gets a placebo. Comparing the two groups allows the “researchers to accurately discover what causes what.” He argues that, in effect, the nation ran a “randomized controlled trial” on school desegregation. Some students, in school districts that were under court order to desegregate, got the “treatment” of integration. Other students, in districts not under court order, got the placebo: a segregated education.

Johnson merged the results from a comprehensive database that tracked school desegregation orders by school district, year entered, and type of desegregation plan, with long-term data on the life outcomes of thousands of children who attended school during the desegregation era. He then refined that data with various indicators of school quality, such as per-pupil spending and class size.

Segregation allowed whites to hoard economic, social, and educational resources. Desegregation had exactly the opposite effect.

His findings are clear. Segregation allowed whites to hoard economic, social, and educational resources. Desegregation had exactly the opposite effect. School districts under court order almost immediately experienced a reduction in black-white segregation, an increase in per-pupil spending and a reduction in class sizes for black children. Black students didn’t need whites to sit next to them to learn. But gaining access to the resources they had—smaller class sizes, more qualified teachers, enhanced support services, increases in instructional time, more counselors and administrators—did wonders. Students who were educated in districts under court-ordered desegregation got a better quality education than those in the control group, which translated into significant educational gains. Their college attendance and completion rates were higher, Johnson writes, “not to mention attendance at more selective colleges.”