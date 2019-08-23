David Koch Is Gone, but His Pipelines Are Here to Stay

State legislative bodies are not exactly the producers of the sexiest news, save for the most extreme of actions (North Carolina’s bathroom bill, Alabama’s abortion ban, Oregon’s conservatives fleeing the state because they were so averse to acting on climate change), so it made perfect sense that the two most well-known political influencers of their generation would seize these often overlooked institutions for themselves. The Kochs poured the runoff of their obscene wealth directly into the pockets of state legislators in almost every corner of the nation; in return, these captured pols fed (and continue to feed) the beast anything it wanted. And what the brothers wanted was to smother any person, Native or not, that would ever dare reenact the Standing Rock protests when the pipelines inevitably came for them.

The fight to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL)—a project designed to move shale oil from fields in North Dakota to a terminal in Illinois—began in 2016. Because the path took DAPL through the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, threatening waterways and ancestral lands, groups of Native water protectors, environmentalists, and political activists occupied the area, calling national attention to the dangers of hydrocarbon extraction to the climate and the sovereignty of Indigenous peoples. But in the years following the momentous #NoDAPL occupation, something strange and insidious started to happen in legislative bodies: Conservative politicians in dozens of states began introducing bills that looked an awful lot alike, all with the express purpose of criminalizing pipeline protests.

It started in South Dakota. The legislation, Senate Bill 189 and Senate Bill 190, cleared the way for the state government to sue any out-of-state groups and individuals that contributed to future pipeline protests. Not only that, the bills included a clause that allowed for a “third party” to join the lawsuits. Some possible third parties: The oil and construction companies being contracted to install and fill these destructive projects.