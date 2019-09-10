The Mysteriously Enduring Appeal of Friends

Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images

From its very first scene, Friends offered its viewers an odd mix of fixed gender roles and satire on them. Chandler is an indulgent portrait of self-obsessed masculinity, while Monica’s terrible taste in boyfriends recurs as a punchline about women’s inability to understand men.

Though every “friend” is straight, Friends tried to have its politics both ways by including queer characters who were simultaneously mocked and admired by the other characters. Ross’s ex Carol is certainly meant to seem smarter than him, but Ross makes many more homophobic jokes than Carol gets lines at all. (Ross reflects in the pilot that he should have known Carol was gay because she drank her beer “straight from the can.”) There is also a large quantity of trans-bashing on Friends, as Chandler bemoans his “gay dad” who seems much closer to a trans woman. In one episode, Chandler’s mom delivers this line to her ex-partner: “Don’t you have a little too much penis to be wearing a dress like that?” The laugh track goes wild.

Friends acknowledged the existence of gay people, while not treating them as quite fully human. The same was true for race: There are plenty of actors of color who played bit-parts on the show, but they never made it into the family’s magic circle.

In a doctoral dissertation titled “I’ll Be There For You” If You Are Just Like Me: An Analysis of Hegemonic Social Structures in Friends, Lisa Marie Marshall argued, “Friends perpetuated dominant ideologies of friendship, gender, race, and class, frequently using humor to communicate these ideas.” Dominant ideology is the television scholar Jeremy G. Butler’s term for a “system of beliefs about the world that benefits and supports a society’s ruling class,” and Marshall’s point is that, in the 1990s, the dominant ideology in the U.S. placed a premium on whiteness, heterosexuality, leisure, luxurious apartments, female beauty, and men who make jokes at other people’s expense. Friends appeared on the surface to question those ideological demands, but its heroes promoted a kind of aspirational existence that was in fact deeply conformist.

Despite its flaws, the 20th anniversary of Friends occasioned a flurry of positive reminiscences. In The Guardian, Ann T. Donahue called it “the best ever show about 20-somethings.” In Slate, Willa Paskin wrote, “The pilot of Friends was not particularly well-reviewed, but it plays well in hindsight.” She went on: “Unlike with so much contemporary TV, there is no barrier to entry with Friends.”

But Friends is not popular because it is uncomplicated—it just seems that way because we’re so used to it. When I asked Molly why she’d chosen Friends as her television companion of choice during the first few weeks of her child’s life, she sounded a similar note to Paskin. “At the time, I thought: This is the most basic thing I could have chosen,” she said. “But it was just so easy to watch!” It’s that very ease—the ubiquity and obviousness of the cultural juggernaut that hides in plain sight—that makes Friends difficult to wrap your arms around.

When you see the same situations acted out on television hundreds of times over the course of a quarter-decade, the fiction writes itself deep into the code of your brain. Globally, Friends is as impossible to avoid as Coca Cola. Both the story and the values of Friends have become a part of our culture the same way that Mount Rushmore came to define the American landscape: You just can’t make it go away. It’s hegemony in motion.

After long weeks of watching the show and pondering its dubious joys, only one explanation for Friends’ endurance accounts for both its cultural conservatism and its sparkling, juvenile humor.

Friends is about adults whose bonds of friendship surpass every other kind of relationship in their life, and which they prioritize over all else. Their love for one another is unconditional. Each episode introduces some kind of complication to the group dynamic, and again and again the friends resolve the conflict and return to the bliss of mutual love and support.

The only common factor in all of the statistics about Friends’ popularity is age. Young people are the lifeblood of the Friends audience. For those between the ages of 13 and 25, friendship is everything. It’s an all-consuming drama that crowds out all other concerns, including the political. Lurking beneath that obsession with friendship dynamics, however, is the subtler adolescent fear of leaving home and having to find affection on one’s own terms, out in the cold, grown-up world. Friends dramatizes a fantasy of permanent, positive love between attractive adults whose problems (financial, professional) always shake out in the wash. It’s a vision of adulthood that conforms to the emotional requirements of teenagers (not to mention the grown-ups they will become) like a tailored suit fits a gentleman.

There’s a funny moment on “The One With Rachel’s Sister,” when somebody knocks on the purple apartment door (it turns out to be Reese Witherspoon). Phoebe looks around the room and counts everybody in attendance. You see the confusion spread as the gang realize that “they”—Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross, and Rachel—are all present. Who else is there?