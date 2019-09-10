The Mysteriously Enduring Appeal of Friends

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Friends ran from 1994 to 2004, and never materially changed in format during that time. A group of six young adults—Joey, Chandler, Ross, Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe—live in close proximity to one another and preserve the unity of their “family” at all costs. They reside in New York City but are rarely filmed outdoors or at work, instead mostly occupying one of two large apartments or the Central Perk café, where they regularly put their shoes on the furniture. Various romantic permutations coalesce and break apart, threatening but never destroying the family’s integrity. Outsiders (like Phoebe’s eventual third husband Mike) may only become permanent members of the community by submitting to the group’s codes; all others are shrugged off in short order.



Probably the best-known critique of Friends came from Oprah Winfrey. In 1996, she had the cast on her show, where she told them, “I’d like y’all to get a black friend. Maybe I could stop by.” Race on Friends was comparable to race on Girls: It just so happened that an entire social group was white, despite living in an extremely mixed city. Neither show intended that casting as a statement, but the effect was to alienate many people. In reality, a New Yorker would have to live a pretty cloistered life to end up in such a homogeneous clique.

And in reality, they’d have to have inherited enormous wealth to live so carelessly as the friends of Friends do. Writing for The New York Times in 2014, Ginia Bellafante tried to interpret the odd popularity of Friends among wealthy New York City teenagers. Maggie Parham, then a 15-year-old girl living on the Upper West Side, told Bellafante that she liked how the characters “all work, but they seem to be able to get out of work easily.”