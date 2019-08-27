The Real Stakes of Trump’s Trade War With China

Moreover, the conflict seems to be headed toward a far-reaching change in our approach to China—a shift to a containment strategy that could reorder the economic and political landscape. Whether we should pursue this path, and how prepared we are for the consequences, are questions that the media has left undiscussed.

There are a couple simple reasons why these tariffs are unlikely to create an employment boomlet in the United States. For starters, these jobs don’t necessarily have to return home, they can easily move to other developing countries. Furthermore, should those jobs return to the United States, the work involved will likely end up being heavily automated in a bid to control labor costs, which will minimize the potential job creation.

Democrats have pointed this out, and they’ve further noted that the necessary creation of new supply chains will raise prices in the near-term, hurting economic growth. They also argue that the Chinese government is unlikely to enter into a new trade agreement on less favorable terms, because China can partially offset our tariffs by devaluing its currency. But close examination reveals that there’s more at stake.