The Real Stakes of Trump’s Trade War With China

When the United States was containing the Soviet Union, the two nations operated their own separate international economic institutions, and those two spheres seldom traded with each other. By restricting access to American investment, the United States was able to penalize countries that joined the Soviet sphere. By offering access, the United States could pry countries loose. We still do this today—Ukraine attempted to exit Russia’s sphere of influence in the hope of gaining access to greater levels of western investment.

Should the United States decide to pursue containment, it would need to decouple its economy from China’s, gradually shifting trade and investment away from China to other states in Asia. This strategy would also require us to push other countries to reduce their trade volume with China, because if they can interact with both America and China without penalty, they will still contribute to China’s development.

The best way to induce them to do this is to provide alternative sources of trade and investment. Tariffs on Chinese imports push firms to relocate to places like Vietnam and India, increasing the value of their trade with the United States. If America can economically isolate China, it can starve the Chinese economy to death before China becomes large enough to fight back.

Because the United States and China are so economically interlinked, this decoupling would need to occur gradually. The United States would have to slowly shift its supply chains away from China and it would need to wind down the Chinese equivalents. The failure of the United States and China to reach a new understanding on trade would be consistent with this process.

Some commentators argue that China’s $1.2 trillion in bond holdings might prevent America from pursuing this decoupling, but the large headline number is misleading. China owns little more than 5% of total US government bonds. The Federal Reserve purchased a comparable amount of US Treasuries during its rounds of quantitative easing and still holds roughly double the amount of debt held by China. There’s little reason to think Chinese bond holdings offer much of an obstacle, if the administration is determined to go in this direction.

Meanwhile, Mearsheimer recently travelled to Australia to make the case that the United States is in the early stages of transitioning to a containment strategy, arguing that Australia will be forced to choose between trading with China—and exiting the American security umbrella—or retaining security cooperation with the United States and losing access to the Chinese market.



These are stark choices, but no one in the press is discussing these trade-offs. Rather, their focus on the near-term consequences of the tariffs—on such matters as the growth rate, trade negotiations with China, and job creation at home—has pushed these big-picture questions out of the frame.

There is another element to this—automation. As previously noted, a containment strategy would push a lot of jobs to strategically important countries such as Vietnam or India. But when firms do move work back to the United States, they invest in replacing expensive American workers with machines.

Silicon Valley loves this. A containment strategy not only helps protect tech companies from having their intellectual property stolen, it also drives investment into robots and artificial intelligence. The technology produced as a result of that investment could have far-reaching consequences, accelerating the pace of automation and destabilizing the labor market in many sectors in ways that are difficult to anticipate ex ante.

This is another important debate that has largely gone by the boards, leaving vital questions about whether the U.S. economy is prepared to deal with the consequences of pushing the pace on automation, and make the necessary accommodations for the structural unemployment that could be produced. It’s a discussion that has largely been left to tech oligarchs, and most of the ideas they’ve hatched for dealing with an increasingly automated workforce are of the half-baked variety.

At least one candidate for president, Andrew Yang, has considered this future. The idea that animates Yang’s candidacy is the creation of a universal basic income (UBI) to serve as a salve for when human beings are automated out of the workforce. But the amount of the UBI he proposes is too small to enable a person to get by without a job. Moreover, some iterations of Yang’s proposal have excluded seniors or proposed large cuts to welfare and Social Security to pay for the proposal.

Recently, Yang has tried to respond to his critics by promising to make the UBI supplementary to Social Security. But this change would make it far more difficult for Yang to pay for the UBI, and he has yet to explain how he’ll make up the funds. A presidential candidate who is struggling to fund a very modest UBI without making controversial cuts to beloved social programs hardly inspires confidence in our collective ability to deal with automation. (There’s a reason Yang polls at 2%.)

Regardless, for all the discussion spawned by Trump’s tariffs on Chinese products, its big-picture ramifications remain undiscussed. The ongoing trade war augurs a potential shift away from the globalization of the last half-century, toward a world once again split into two systems. These changes have vast consequences, far beyond next quarter’s growth rate. The entire world system is being reordered. We face a question of global governance, and we need to take it seriously.