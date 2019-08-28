Téa Obreht Considers the Camel

Téa Obreht’s new novel Inland—an epic tale of hardbitten folks struggling against the elements in the southwestern United States in the 1890s—invites an odd question: What does the Arabian one-humped camel have to do with Arizona?

It’s best explained by the case of the Sarajevo bear. In her 2017 short fiction collection Only the Animals, Ceridwen Dovey took inspiration from a true story about a bear at the Sarajevo zoo, which had been abandoned by zookeepers amidst the city’s long and bloody siege during the Balkan Wars. The zoo was littered with the corpses of giraffes and big cats, but the bear had survived due to the efforts of a former bank-teller who dashed through the night to feed her. Dovey told that story from the perspective of the bear, who in turn tells a visiting human witch the story of his marriage. One day, the witch asks him about that bear he’d loved. “I can’t remember,” the bear replies, while “sucking contemplatively on the brown bear’s thighbone.” He’d eaten his cage-mate, having forgotten that she was his wife.

Like the trapped humans of Sarajevo, the bear and his co-prisoners slip one notch down the scale of “civilization,” and turn on one another. Their fates presage those of their human keepers—we’re fools to think we’re any smarter. Dovey grants her animal narrators speech with a twist of magic that calls to mind every other unheard voice from history: children, women, and those otherwise silenced by louder people’s wars.

The camel in Inland is the subject addressed by one of the novel’s two main characters, Lurie, a wayward orphan of apparently Serbian origin living in the Southwest. The reader doesn’t know the “you” Lurie has been talking to is a camel named Burke until the novel is well underway. The second-person form forces the reader to take up a novel vantage point—I am a camel, one realizes.