Téa Obreht Considers the Camel

Like the trapped humans of Sarajevo, the bear and his co-prisoners slip one notch down the scale of “civilization,” and turn on one another. Their fates presage those of their human keepers—we’re fools to think we’re any smarter. Dovey grants her animal narrators speech with a twist of magic that calls to mind every other unheard voice from history: children, women, and those otherwise silenced by louder people’s wars.

The camel in Inland is the subject addressed by one of the novel’s two main characters, Lurie, a wayward orphan of apparently Serbian origin living in the Southwest. The reader doesn’t know the “you” Lurie has been talking to is a camel named Burke until the novel is well underway. The second-person form forces the reader to take up a novel vantage point—I am a camel, one realizes.

But then much is confusion in Inland, right up until the end. The novel winds together the stories of Lurie (sometimes called Misafir, which is “traveller” in Turkish), shipped from the Eastern Mediterranean into a life of crime Out West, and Nora, who is fighting to maintain her family homestead during a savage drought after her husband abandons her.