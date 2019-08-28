Jim Crow Returns to the Supreme Court

Oregon also adopted its version of the rule under troubling circumstances. In 1933, a Portland jury failed to convict Jake Silverman, a Jewish immigrant and alleged gangster accused of murdering a man and woman, after a single juror held out on the murder charge. Silverman instead received a three-year sentence for manslaughter. The result sparked public outrage in an age of nativism and anti-Semitism, including rumors that the holdout had themselves been Jewish.

“This newspaper’s opinion is that the increased urbanization of American life ... and the vast immigration into America from southern and eastern Europe, of people untrained in the jury system, have combined to make the jury of twelve increasingly unwieldy and unsatisfactory,” The Morning Oregonian wrote in an editorial shortly after the trial.

Oregon lawmakers, responding to the uproar, responded by drafting a constitutional amendment to allow felony convictions on a 11–1 or 10–2 vote. It received the voters’ assent in 1934 with 59 percent in favor of it. It would be another three decades before the provision came before the Supreme Court.

Over the past century, the justices have used the Fourteenth Amendment to apply the Bill of Rights’ protections against federal abuses to the states. Last term, for instance, the court ruled that the Eighth Amendment’s ban on excessive fines applies when states like Indiana try to seize its residents’ cars for minor drug offenses. This process, known as incorporation, means that there is now little daylight between how the Bill of Rights affects state and federal power.

The court incorporated the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial in 1968. But in the 1972 case Apodaca v. Oregon, the court, in a 5-4 decision, upheld Oregon’s non-unanimous conviction rule. The decision was far from clean. Four of the justices strongly rejected the defendant’s arguments; four of them voted to strike down the Oregon provision. Justice Lewis Powell provided a fifth vote in Oregon’s favor to resolve the case.

Powell did not join the plurality’s opinion, however. Instead, he wrote a narrower concurring opinion laying out his own views on the matter. “There is no reason to believe, on the basis of experience in Oregon or elsewhere, that a unanimous decision of 12 jurors is more likely to serve the high purpose of jury trial, or is entitled to greater respect in the community, than the same decision joined in by 10 members of a jury of 12,” Powell wrote. Under the Supreme Court’s precedents, the narrowest opinion in the majority is considered to be the controlling one for lower courts to follow.

The Supreme Court is typically reluctant to overturn its own precedents. But Ramos contends that the splintered outcome should weaken its grip on the justices today. “To be sure, Justice Powell’s decisive opinion in Apodaca balked at requiring the states to abide by the Sixth Amendment’s unanimity requirement,” his lawyers wrote in their brief for the court. “But this vote need not be accorded stare decisis weight because all eight other Justices in the Court’s splintered ruling disagreed with Justice Powell.”

Ramos argues that unanimity is vital to a jury’s proper functioning. “If one or two jurors harbor doubt about the prosecution’s theory or questions regarding the adequacy of defense counsel’s efforts, they may effectively require the others to engage in discussion,” his lawyers told the court. Transforming juries into a mere straw poll, on the other hand, runs counter to both popular expectations and its constitutional role. “To illustrate the point by way of a cultural touchstone: Without the unanimity rule, the play Twelve Angry Men would have ended on page eleven,” they wrote.

Louisiana is not the same state that it was in 1898, but the shadow of the past still looms over the system. Using data from investigative journalists, Harvard University law professor Thomas Frampton found evidence of significant racial disparities in the way Louisiana’s non-unanimity rule functions in practice. While black jurors accounted for 31 percent of the votes cast in the cases at hand, he wrote in a Vanderbilt Law Review article in 2018, they cast 51 percent of the votes that didn’t count under the non-unanimity rule.

The rule not only diminishes the ability of black jurors to influence the system, it makes it harder for black defendants to avoid convictions. “In the 28 non-unanimous convictions in Orleans Parish for which data is available, for example, white jurors and black jurors served in roughly equal numbers,” Frampton wrote. “Yet black jurors cast more than twice the number of ‘empty votes’ for acquittal than did white jurors.” That gap has consequences. “When a conviction is obtained against a black defendant, there is a 43% chance that the verdict was non-unanimous,” he wrote. “When the convicted defendant is white, there is only a 33% chance the verdict was non-unanimous.”

Louisiana disputes Ramos’s interpretation of Apodaca and the Sixth Amendment. But it also leans heavily on the practical consequences of a ruling in his favor. “Overturning Apodaca, moreover, would lead to significant practical problems and would unsettle related areas of the law,” the state told the court. “The ink will not even be dry on this Court’s opinion before the lower courts begin receiving thousands of petitions for habeas relief seeking to apply a mandatory unanimity rule retroactively to long-final convictions in Louisiana and Oregon.”

Oregon chimed in with an equally dire warning. “Oregon courts have given a non-unanimous jury instruction in almost every single felony jury-trial case for the past 47 years,” the state said in its brief to the court. “Tens of thousands of jurors have followed those instructions in carrying out their deliberations. If this court were to overrule Apodaca, it would invalidate convictions in hundreds if not thousands of cases.” A coalition of states led by New York dispute that claim, however, noting that the Supreme Court’s rules in other cases make it hard for defendants to obtain retroactive relief.

The two states have it right, but the wrong way around. What’s more troubling than the prospect of retrials is the possibility that Louisiana and Oregon sentenced thousands of people to prison who might have gone free if dissenting jurors’ voices had mattered. This was not an accident or a flaw in the system; it was by design. There’s been plenty of scrutiny in recent years on how the Roberts Court respects precedents. In this instance, the precedent isn’t worth the respect.