Jim Crow Returns to the Supreme Court

Many states allow non-unanimous verdicts for misdemeanors and less serious crimes. Louisiana and Oregon stand alone when it comes to letting ten out of twelve jurors decide a defendant’s fate for felony offenses. These two states—the only ones to ever adopt this practice—are beseeching the court to uphold the status quo, and have filed briefs urging the court to abide by its usual rules of stare decisis, leaving precedents intact. That is a weighty argument, especially in the Roberts Court era. But it is wholly unpersuasive when applied to the history and practice at hand in this case.

Challenging the practice is Evangelisto Ramos, a Louisiana man who was convicted of murdering Trinece Fedison in 2015. The case against Ramos was anything but clear-cut. There were no eyewitnesses to the fatal stabbing, and detectives found neither the murder weapon nor any other physical evidence of his involvement. The only links to Ramos were circumstantial: He had been a recent sexual partner of Fedison, and his DNA matched one of many different samples taken from the trash can into which her body had been stuffed. Ramos told police he had touched the trash can when he took out the garbage from the church that owned it.

After a two-day trial, the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Two members voted not to convict Ramos, apparently unsatisfied that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. That would have been enough to set Ramos free in 48 other states at the time. In Louisiana, it was enough to find him guilty of second-degree murder. He was later sentenced to life without parole. Ramos quickly appealed the verdict by arguing that Louisiana’s non-unanimous jury rule violated his federal constitutional rights.