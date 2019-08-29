Joe Walsh Is Running for “Morning Joe”

There’s a certain sort of elite liberal who loves Republican men almost as much as they detest anti-establishment progressives. Not “Republican men” like Mitch McConnell or Jeff Sessions, who are too narrowly concerned with implementing their ghoulish agenda to play the game. Rather, their affections attach to men like John Boehner, perpetually out on his lawnmower; or Ben Sasse, with his family canon of great books by men; or good old John McCain, so recently memorialized by every old liberal’s new favorite young person, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. (Praising John McCain is, of course, good politics—if you are chasing the support of the liberal establishment, that is.)

But while those men easily win over reporters who don’t consider themselves liberal, the path to a more partisan liberal’s heart requires one to become an apostate—or at least play one on television. That’s the lesson Joe Scarborough learned, more or less overnight, when he criticized the Bush administration’s handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. In the space of ten minutes, Scarborough went from being a steady font of right-wing outrage and hostility, to being fulsomely embraced as a breath of fresh air on cable news.

The most notable thing about Scarborough’s transformation is that he didn’t actually have to atone for his past life beyond, perhaps, a dollop of mild contrition. (On the tenth anniversary of the start of the Iraq War, Scarborough hosted a panel on the topic in which he downplayed his own role in drumming up support for that debacle, while playing a misleading video package that heavily suggested that two Democrats who voted against the invasion had instead supported it.) It was enough for Scarborough to merely stop acting like Bill O’Reilly—a thing he did because a TV producer told him to—and start acting like Brian Williams, instead—again at the direction of a TV producer. (“You can cut out this regular-Joe crap,” MSNBC head Phil Griffin told Scarborough when he transitioned from phony populist everyman to phony genial political junkie. “Our audience is from Boston to Washington, D.C.”)