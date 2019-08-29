Joe Walsh Is Running for “Morning Joe”

But while those men easily win over reporters who don’t consider themselves liberal, the path to a more partisan liberal’s heart requires one to become an apostate -- or at least play one on television. That’s the lesson Joe Scarborough learned, more or less overnight, when he criticized the Bush administration’s handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. In the space of ten minutes, Scarborough went from being a steady font of right-wing outrage and hostility, to being fulsomely embraced as a breath of fresh air on cable news.

The most notable thing about Scarborough’s transformation is that he didn’t actually have to atone for his past life beyond, perhaps, a dollop of mild contrition. (On the tenth anniversary of the start of the Iraq War, Scarborough hosted a panel on the topic in which he downplayed his own role in drumming up support for that debacle, while playing a misleading video package that heavily suggested that two Democrats who voted against the invasion had instead supported it.) It was enough for Scarborough to merely stop acting like Bill O’Reilly—a thing he did because a TV producer told him to--and start acting like Brian Williams, instead—again at the direction of a TV producer. (“You can cut out this regular-Joe crap,” MSNBC head Phil Griffin told Scarborough when he transitioned from phony populist everyman to phony genial political junkie. “Our audience is from Boston to Washington, D.C.”)

Scarborough has thrived ever since, hosting the flagship morning political talk show, with his not-that-liberal co-hosts and their not-that-liberal regular panelists, on the channel that is still largely watched by people who loved Rachel Maddow for standing up to George W. Bush (whom they now recall with much more fondness).

Joe Walsh is counting on certain liberals (and certain not-liberal television executives and producers with liberal audiences) to be so desperate for someone to fill the “Reasonable Republican” slot that they will even allow him—someone possessing only telegenic looks and the willingness to blow up his conservative movement cred—to follow this same path.

Keep in mind that there will not actually be a Republican primary campaign in 2020. Walsh, and others, may describe themselves as “running” against Trump, but Trump will not be facing off against them in “Republican primary debates.” Trump’s ersatz opponents will not be invited to speak at the Republican National Convention. There might not even be primary elections. South Carolina Republicans canceled their primary in 2004 and are perfectly willing to do so again. There is no real guarantee that Walsh will even deliver on the hoped-for damage to Trump’s re-election chances. Pat Buchanan managed to weaken incumbent president George H.W. Bush with a surprisingly strong primary campaign in 1992, but only because Bush wasn’t popular among conservatives—a group that, today, happens to enthusiastically support Donald Trump.

This conservative media grift is remarkably easy—you can be extremely dim and lazy and still find a sinecure, or be as generally pathetic as Joe Walsh and get a talk radio gig. Still, Walsh has already bombed out of Congress. The right-wing radio universe is populated by thousands of Joe Walsh clones. There’s a lot of competition and not many open slots at the tippy-top of the food chain Walsh has been traversing. There’s real money on mainstream cable news, however—and fewer competitors for the “reformed Republican man” role. (One potential pitfall for Walsh is that he perhaps did not allow enough time to elapse after acts one and two of his career in public life, before embarking on his third act, which has led to statements like: “I wouldn’t call myself a racist, but I would say, John, I’ve said racist things on Twitter.”)

As for why posh liberals seem to feel more personal affection for Joes Scarborough and Walsh than they do for, say, the young liberal people who are actually in their employ, there’s no need to psychoanalyze it that deeply. They are flattered by the approval-seeking of Republican men, and annoyed by the upstart left-wingers who insist that they live up to liberal ideals these same elites find inconvenient or unprofitable. Should Walsh find himself with an MSNBC contract at the end of all this, he will make few demands of his new audience, except that they forget how he got there.