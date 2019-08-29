The Border Wall Is Trump’s High Crime

Even voters wary of impeachment might be more forgiving of an inquiry focused on wrongdoing in the construction of the border wall and across Trump’s immigration regime than one premised on the Mueller investigation. On Wednesday, a Quinnipiac poll showed that 59 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration broadly speaking; in late July they found a majority of Americans considered conditions in Trump’s detention centers “inhumane” and “a serious problem.” On the wall specifically, Politico and Morning Consult’s August tracking poll shows that a 54 percent majority of Americans believe the border wall should be a low priority or not constructed at all. The public, already primed against the president on the issue, would need no mental timeline of meetings, memos, and recusals, or working knowledge of the Emoluments clause to engage with the matter at hand.

Democratic activists, of course, are already ahead of the broader public. At the San Francisco Democratic Party’s “Heart of the Resistance” dinner last week, at which Pelosi received a Lifetime Achievement Award, protesters with the group CREDO Action interrupted her speech to demand impeachment now—not for the potential wrongdoing detailed in the Mueller report but the immigration policies and rhetoric from the White House that have fueled racist violence, including this month’s shooting in El Paso. “Speaker Pelosi, I am undocumented,” CREDO Campaign Manager Thaís Marques yelled from atop a table. “My community is being targeted by ICE! My people are dying! My people are being killed by white supremacists! Impeach Trump now!”



Like the president and his Republican supporters, the gunmen responsible for the El Paso shooting and last year’s Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh—respectively the deadliest attacks against Hispanic and Jewish Americans on record—argued that the country is being ‘invaded’ and imperiled by dangerous immigrants, a situation that for them, as it surely will for others, justified mass murder. In the latest case, furor over the link between what the president says and what the most dangerous people in the country have proven themselves willing to do lasted all of about a week; the usual lamentations that we might, as a country, become used to these outbreaks of mass violence and our climate of racial paranoia, faded, as proof that we already have.

