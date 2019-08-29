The Border Wall Is Trump’s High Crime

Far from trivializing the Mueller report, this shift in focus would underscore the significance of its most troubling revelations. Those who asked after the report’s release what the offenses described could possibly have to do with the material problems facing this country should see now that the erosion of the rule of law can shape policy outcomes. In this case, the president’s lawlessness is facilitating a plan that would cleave apart and impose financial and environmental costs on Americans living in border communities and legitimize anxieties that threaten immigrants across the country.



It is true that the Senate will never convict Trump. It also remains true that impeachment, beyond being a constitutional responsibility and a moral obligation, is a key political opportunity for the Democratic Party. Both the theatricality of the proceedings and the substantive information they might reveal could burden both the president and endangered Senate Republicans ahead of next year’s elections. At 35 percent according to the latest Monmouth poll, support for impeaching Trump remains substantially higher than public support for impeaching President Richard Nixon ahead of the first Watergate hearings in 1973. That support could rise if impeachment is finally endorsed by the upper rungs of House leadership.



Even voters wary of impeachment might be more forgiving of an inquiry focused on wrongdoing in the construction of the border wall and across Trump’s immigration regime than one premised on the Mueller investigation. On Wednesday, a Quinnipiac poll showed that 59 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration broadly speaking; in late July they found a majority of Americans considered conditions in Trump’s detention centers “inhumane” and “ a serious problem.” On the wall specifically, Politico and Morning Consult’s August tracking poll shows that a 54 percent majority of Americans believe the border wall should be a low priority or not constructed at all. The public, already primed against the president on the issue, would need no mental timeline of meetings, memos, and recusals or working knowledge of the emoluments clause to engage with the matter at hand.

Democratic activists, of course, are already ahead of the broader public. At the San Francisco Democratic Party’s “Heart of the Resistance Dinner” last week, at which Pelosi received a Lifetime Achievement Award, protesters with the group CREDO Action interrupted her speech to demand impeachment now—not for the potential wrongdoing detailed in the Mueller report but the immigration policies and rhetoric from the White House that have fueled racist violence, including this month’s shooting in El Paso. ”Speaker Pelosi, I am undocumented,” CREDO campaign manager Thaís Marques yelled from atop a table. “My community is being targeted by ICE! My people are dying! My people are being killed by white supremacists! Impeach Trump now!”



Like the president and his Republican supporters, the gunmen responsible for the El Paso shooting and last year’s Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh—respectively the deadliest attacks against Hispanic and Jewish Americans on record—argued that the country is being ‘invaded’ and imperiled by dangerous immigrants, a situation that for them, as it surely will for others, justified mass murder. In the latest case, furor over the link between what the president says and what the most dangerous people in the country have proven themselves willing to do lasted all of about a week; the usual lamentations that we might, as a country become used to these outbreaks of mass violence and our climate of racial paranoia, faded as proof that we already have.



Our handiest excuse—that the ceaseless stream of bad news and bullshit to which the Trump era has subjected us has left us helpless, confused, and overwhelmed; that too much has gone too wrong too fast to let ourselves sit still with any particular outrage or worry—is wearing thin. For as much as this president may have robbed us of sleep and self-respect, he has neither meaningfully diminished our agency nor our responsibility to, whenever we can, pin down a particularly important pattern of facts or a particularly significant story before it floats away into the ether and the noise.



The Post’s story is worth pinning down. These allegations are a place for us, as a country, to fix our attention even if the news presents us with a flashier bit of drama tomorrow—even if the president tries to buy Antarctica next week. Impeachment would ensure that we do. Given the state of inertia among key Democratic leaders, it might not happen for this or any other reason. That should continue to trouble us as much as everything else happening under this administration. An opposition party without the fortitude and daring to do the right thing here can hardly be relied upon to transform the American healthcare system, or save the planet, or accomplish any of the major promises breezily being offered by the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates on the stump. But the Democratic Party will never be moved if we don’t find ourselves sufficiently moved to stand fast and insist that this does, and must, matter.