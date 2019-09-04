The Boundless Grift of Right-Wing Media Watchdogs

Over the past week, a number of journalists and politicians have expressed indignation as details of a new conservative media venture, which aims to personally attack journalists by unearthing their offensive social media posts, have leaked out. The New York Times first revealed the existence of this “loose network” of conservatives who were combing through the Twitter feeds of journalists from prominent outlets (including the Times). On Monday, Axios reported that its backers were aiming to raise $2 million for the project, whose mission would be to “[target] the people producing the news” and presumably discredit the organizations that employ them.

Their efforts have received quite a bit of attention—with a number of people gravely tweeting that this was yet another sign of the president’s authoritarianism. Given the president’s own rhetoric about the media being the “enemy of the people,” it’s not hard to imagine how “targeting the people producing the news” could put journalists in danger. But what’s more likely to happen is that these Republican operatives will simply collect a couple million dollars from donors while promising to do real reporting and then turn their project into yet another hacky right-wing clickbait farm, something that has happened again and again over the past decade. Along the way, the project may expose the occasional bad tweet. But what it’s more likely to expose is the paltriness of right-wing journalism.



The project’s maiden foray into policing the press has not sufficiently proven that it’s earned all of this attention. Earlier this month, the nascent cabal made a stink over a couple of anti-Semitic tweets written by a New York Times political editor when he was in college; that editor has since deleted them and apologized. Steve Bannon ally Arthur Schwartz, one of the leaders of the project, has pointed out that other members of the media have written ugly and stupid things online before, which is understandable given that members of the media are human beings and thus prone to doing ugly and stupid things from time to time.



People with knowledge of the operation told The New York Times “it has compiled dossiers of potentially embarrassing social media posts and other public statements by hundreds of people who work at some of the country’s most prominent news organizations.” If true, it’s puzzling that they kicked things off by targeting a Times editor of little renown, instead of staking their claim with a big-name takedown.

