The Boundless Grift of Right-Wing Media Watchdogs

And that’s the rub, really: There is little appetite for more good-faith accountability in right-wing circles. Instead, much of the path to relevance and profitability in conservative media revolves around reflexively defending the president from attacks and attacking his enemies, not in doing by-the-books journalism. The ancient cries of media bias have morphed into something more sinister. It’s no longer enough to make vague, impossible-to-prove assertions about bias at The New York Times or CNN. Rather, something akin to an arms race has been touched off; Schwartz’s willingness to personally target journalists is a reflection of a conservative movement that has grown much more hostile toward journalism itself. Relevance and influence in this world come from outlets dogmatically hewing to the president’s diktat and embracing his enemies as their own. There is tolerance for reporting—but only if it confirms preconceived ideas about, say, illegal immigration and violence.



It’s possible, of course, that there are troves of embarrassing radio appearances and tweets out there waiting to be discovered by an intrepid group of conservative journalists. But if right-wingers are looking for content about how prominent journalists are anti-Trump hacks, they can already find that at any number of thriving sites like Big League Politics and Gateway Pundit, both of which regularly target figures like CNN’s Jim Acosta with their opprobrium. The real danger with a quasi-media accountability outlet is that it will invent anti-Trump bias where none exists, leading to the sort of trickery that James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has regularly employed, with mixed results.



But the likely result of this $2 million escapade is that another unreadable outlet, lazily catering to a base that is hungry to have its biases confirmed several times an hour, will be birthed into the world. If they can’t bring in an audience by digging through tweets (something that the already established right-wing site Twitchy does), they’ll find another way—probably by becoming yet another conservative blog that churns out posts owning the libs. There is a lot of hunger for honest stories about how journalists and liberals are failing the country. Judging from the right-wing news ecosystem right now, there isn’t much hunger for actually getting those stories, or much of anything else.

