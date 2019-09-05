The Political Overreaction to Walmart’s P.R. Strategy

VandeHei’s theory that “CEOs are America’s new politicians” rests on the fact that corporate leaders now wade into politics more than they used to. Marking the recent retreat from “shareholder value theory”—the notion, which has dominated corporate America for the past several decades, that a corporation’s only responsibility is to increase shareholders’ profits—VandeHei wrote last month that corporate leaders have “expanded their mission beyond mere wealth creation to include everything from taking care of employees to helping their communities.”



But VandeHei’s supporting evidence undercuts his argument. The increasingly political behavior of corporate America, he wrote, is driven by several trends: Younger employees want to work for companies that share their values. Consumers are increasingly making purchasing decisions based on brand identity and values. The politicization of everyday life puts media pressure on companies to take social stands, at the same time that Washington is paralyzed by hyperpartisanship and unable to pass meaningful gun regulations that force companies’ hands. In this environment, VandeHei writes, “even the most press-shy, introverted CEOs need to be de facto politicians.”



This is not the break from shareholder value theory that VandeHei thinks it is. These companies are not making these decisions to fill a vacuum left by politicians; they’re doing this because it’s good for business. As Axios reported on Thursday, “The majority of U.S. adults in a new poll by Edelman Intelligence would feel more favorably toward a company whose CEO backs tougher background checks for gun purchases.” Similarly, attracting top talent requires this kind of branding jujitsu. Companies must align with the values of their employees—but not go so far as to alienate their consumers.



While companies are becoming more outwardly political, the idea that they’re doing the work of politicians is seriously exaggerated. Walmart is a perfect case in point. The company, once the most hated retailer in America, has been engaged in a decades-long rebranding project. It’s not trying to take advantage of Amazon’s emergence as the black hat of American capitalism. “Out of sheer necessity to survive the Amazon juggernaut’s retail onslaught, [Walmart] is casting itself as the foil,” Axios’ Erica Pandey reported earlier this year, adding that, with some 4,700 stores, “Walmart is perhaps better positioned than any government agency, think tank or company to take the economic pulse of the U.S. It is using that on-the-ground presence to position itself as a champion of distressed and alienated America.”





It’s possible, I suppose, that Walmart’s McMillon will become the kind of social justice warrior that Carlson fears. But it’s more likely that he is trying to tactically exit the gun debate rather than lead it. The controversy around gun control—and the rise in mass shootings, one of which happened in a Walmart store only weeks ago—is a growing threat to Walmart’s business and its branding as the community-grounded corporation with a heart, in contrast to Jeff Bezos’s soulless behemoth in the sky. Like any smart communications expert, McMillion is getting ahead of the story of Walmart’s role in the gun economy, lest he lose control of it. Over the last few years, the company has stopped selling assault-style rifles, then raised the age to purchase guns to 21, and will now limit ammunition and handgun sales. It has done so without damaging its brand or its stock price—or leading any action on gun control.

