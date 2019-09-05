The Political Overreaction to Walmart’s P.R. Strategy

But VandeHei’s supporting evidence undercuts his argument. The increasingly political behavior of corporate America, he wrote, is driven by several trends: Younger employees want to work for companies that share their values. Consumers are increasingly making purchasing decisions based on brand identity and values. The politicization of everyday life puts media pressure on companies to take social stands, at the same time that Washington is paralyzed by hyperpartisanship and unable to pass meaningful gun regulations that force companies’ hands. In this environment, VandeHei writes, “even the most press-shy, introverted CEOs need to be de facto politicians.”



This is not the break from shareholder value theory that VandeHei thinks it is. These companies are not making these decisions to fill a vacuum left by politicians; they’re doing this because it’s good for business. As Axios reported on Thursday, “The majority of U.S. adults in a new poll by Edelman Intelligence would feel more favorably toward a company whose CEO backs tougher background checks for gun purchases.” Similarly, attracting top talent requires this kind of branding jujitsu. Companies must align with the values of their employees—but not go so far as to alienate their consumers.



While companies are becoming more outwardly political, the idea that they’re doing the work of politicians is seriously exaggerated. Walmart is a perfect case in point. The company, once the most hated retailer in America, has been engaged in a decades-long rebranding project. It’s now trying to take advantage of Amazon’s emergence as the black hat of American capitalism. “Out of sheer necessity to survive the Amazon juggernaut’s retail onslaught, [Walmart] is casting itself as the foil,” Axios’ Erica Pandey reported earlier this year, adding that, with some 4,700 stores, “Walmart is perhaps better positioned than any government agency, think tank or company to take the economic pulse of the U.S. It is using that on-the-ground presence to position itself as a champion of distressed and alienated America.”