We’re Trapped in the Dystopian Aftermath of 9/11

The case itself, Elhady v. Kable, comes from a lawsuit brought by 23 American citizens, all of whom are Muslim, who believe their names are on the watchlist. The federal cites ongoing investigations and national-security reasons for not disclosing who is or isn’t on the list. But the plaintiffs each have strong reasons to believe they are on it. They told the court that they had been singled out for extraordinary scrutiny by federal officials while traveling. Trenga cited the experiences of Anas Elhady, the case’s namesake, in his opinion.

When attempting to return to the United States by car after a brief trip to Canada in April 2015, [Elhady] was surrounded by CBP officers, handcuffed, and then escorted to a room where he was held for more than ten hours and repeatedly interrogated about his family members and other associates. During this time, Elhady required emergency medical attention and was transported to a hospital, where he was administered Basic Life Support. Elhady was transported to and from the hospital in handcuffs. On at least two prior occasions, Elhady was detained for approximately seven to eight hours when attempting to cross the border into the United States, and was handcuffed, stripped [...] of his belongings, kept in a cell, and prohibited from contacting his attorney.

As a result of the mistreatment, Elhady no longer flies. His experience is an extraordinary example, but not an isolated one. One of the plaintiffs told the court that a DHS agent who detained him said that he would “fix” the plaintiff’s “travel issues” if he became an informant. Another said he was told by officials that he was being questioned repeatedly about his Islamic faith because “we have to protect against terrorism.” The FBI shares access to the database not only with the rest of the federal government, but more than 18,000 law-enforcement agencies nationwide, as well as a wide assortment of universities, hospitals, prisons, and other interested organizations.

There is no due process for those who find themselves on the list. “An individual’s placement into the TSDB does not require any evidence that the person engaged in criminal activity, committed a crime, or will commit a crime in the future; and individuals who have been acquitted of a terrorism-related crime may still be listed in the TSDB,” Trenga wrote. The nebulous and subjective criteria for inclusion also give no meaningful way to predict who does or doesn’t belong.



Accordingly, Trenga found that the watchlist unduly violated the plaintiffs’ rights in two ways. First, it imposed a series of unjustified hurdles on their constitutional right to travel and free movement. Second, it harmed their reputations on dubious grounds at best, triggering a host of unwarranted interactions with local police and others who thought they had encountered a “suspected terrorist.” Those harms are compounded by the plaintiffs’ inability to review or challenge their status on the list. Trenga described the list as a “black box [where] individuals are not told, even after filing [a lawsuit], whether or not they were or remain on the TSDB watchlist and are also not told the factual basis for their inclusion.”

The shadow of the post-9/11 era looms over other parts of the American legal system. Last month, a military judge finally set a trial date for five men accused of plotting the September 11 attacks: January 11, 2021. What should be a profound moment of closure and reckoning for Americans will come decades later than it should have. That delay can be largely traced to the George W. Bush administration’s decision to try Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who was captured in 2003, and four other alleged perpetrators in military commissions at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility instead of the normal federal criminal-justice process on U.S. soil.