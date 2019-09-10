Remember Trump’s Charlottesville Comments? Conservatives Don’t.

Joe Biden often reminds audiences that President Donald Trump once said the white supremacists who marched around Charlottesville chanting “Jews will not replace us” were “very fine people.” But in August, when the former vice president made this point at the Iowa State Fair, an editor from Breitbart was waiting to confront him. For weeks, Joel Pollak had hounded Biden, accusing him of spreading a hoax about Charlottesville. “Are you aware that you’re misquoting Donald Trump?” Pollak asked at the fair. “He never called neo-Nazis very fine people.”

Trump never uttered that exact phrase, but during his press conference at Trump Tower three days after the rally, he did say there were “very fine people on both sides” of the confrontation. At the time, conservatives downplayed it, but two years after Charlottesville, they have moved on to denying it ever happened. Scott Adams, the creator of the comic Dilbert, harnessed his skills as a “trained hypnotist” on his podcast this March to demonstrate that the scandal was a “false memory,” a kind of nationwide collective delusion. In August, the phony academic outlet Prager University published a viral video calling the “very fine people” controversy a hoax. Trump retweeted the clip. Meanwhile, Pollak has earned a reputation in Trumpian circles as a righteous truth-teller; in August, after the scuffle with Biden in Iowa, Rush Limbaugh praised Pollak for “traveling around trying to set the record straight.”