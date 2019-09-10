Two Dans, Two Elections, and No Winners

Subsequently, the suburban McMansion dwellers commuting into Charlotte suddenly shared a sprawling Congressional district with farmers, truckers, linemen, and folks who used to be tobacco farmers and textile factory workers. Economically and racially, the district is about as diverse a mix as exists among modern American legislative maps. And for the first time in, well, forever, those who wanted a seat in Congress had to pay attention to both the desires of the liberal city, the conservative Bible Belt towns, and everything in between—including the largest tribe east of the Mississippi.

In honor of NC 9th District's special election this week, I animated its changing boundaries since 1940s.#NC09 was my childhood district (East Charlotte) & recently shifted southeast to encompass most of #Lumbee territory. So multiple points of interest for me. Observations: pic.twitter.com/82dvEuKMQB — Dr. Ryan E. Emanuel (@WaterPotential) September 9, 2019

The Lumbee Tribe, one of eight state-recognized tribes in North Carolina, has long called Robeson County home. Since the colonizers washed up on our shores, the Lumbee have been relegated to the back of the minds of politicians. North Carolina officials, historically speaking, have spent little time thinking of them and thought little of them when they did. As a result, local politics in Robeson are slowly crawling out from underneath the remnants of the machine politics that dominated the 20th Century, and the town, among the most diverse in the nation, is still working to overcome multiple generations of corrupt and openly racist policing. All this while the Lumbee try to establish a stable local economy of their own, without the freedoms to set their own laws, all atop a very recent foundation of segregation that cut out the Natives of the South.

A usually conservative voting bloc (forced assimilation of Indigenous people through Christianization seems to have that effect), the Lumbee have never been high-percentage participants in national or state-level elections. When they have turned out, it’s typically been in favor of the GOP. In 2016, Robeson County went to Trump by four points and to conservative governor Pat McCrory over the eventual winner, moderate Democrat Roy Cooper, by seven.

Yet in the 2018 race for the 9th, between McCready and Harris, McCready claimed the county by 15 points. Then and now, it wasn’t particularly hard to see why the tribe went for the Democratic candidate. McCready’s middle-of-the-road approach didn’t offend any of the county’s borderline conservatives’ values. He’d already called for the federal recognition of the Lumbee (a whole can of worms). Hell, he even swung by homecoming and scored a collards sandwich.

So, it’s partially because of his genuine efforts to secure the Lumbee vote that it feels at least a little disappointing that McCready, and candidates of his politically vanilla flavoring, continue to dominate the upper echelons of North Carolina’s nominally left wing.

The past 20-odd months of campaigning for the 9th have made clear that McCready is exactly the kind of candidate the Democratic establishment would love to welcome into their ranks. The election has not been a look ahead to the presidential race; it’s been a chance to look at the evolution of the state electoral system, wherein conservatives have now made stretching straightforward policy proposals to the extremes a regular part of their campaign playbook, a tactic begrudgingly maneuvered by their Democratic counterparts, ever fearful of being associated with “The Squad” or that cantankerous senator from Vermont.

McCready has never been anything close to radical, or even just a boring ol’ leftist. He’s about as moderate as they come, a North Carolina specialty. He openly wilted when it was his turn to defend Representative Ilhan Omar, a potential future colleague. He’s opposed to beginning impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. He regularly talks about loosening regulations for businesses. He’s repeatedly dodged questions about an assault weapons ban, always pivoting to background checks.

Still, Bishop has relentlessly tied McCready’s boat to those of the progressives, lumping them all together as “crazy liberal clowns” at every turn on the campaign trail. McCready, for his part, has stayed the course, never veering from the line cutting through the middle of the two parties, trying his best to be the Good Dan, the one who believes there is “no room for divisiveness in politics,” a phrase his campaign used to excuse his rejection of Omar’s donation.

As Bishop consistently has, both Dans could have, theoretically, claimed to believe anything they thought would help them win. And yet, the issues laid out here are the hills they’ve staked out as their own. Both Dans, in their own specific ways, are lackluster offerings. They are also, to a maddening degree, regionally specific products of their environment. One, cushioned by the support of the president, allowed to hold little regard for whatever shockingly sexist notion spills from his lips next; the other, staring at a decade of North Carolina Democrats shooting themselves in the foot, hewing as close to the Republican line as he can without jumping ship.

To a certain degree, McCready’s approach is understandable, if dated. He’s trying to walk a fine line and cater to a district that, like most of the other districts in the state, should not and will not exist come the next Congressional election in 2020. But thinking past today’s election, to a year from now, when (possibly incumbent) McCready is back on the campaign trail trying to convince voters on the left that they should trust a Democrat who loves to espouse “country over party” and is willing to shake hands with the other side of the aisle, that’s where the concern starts to set in—by trying to appeal to those in the middle, McCreary runs the risk of appealing to none.