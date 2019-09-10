Two Dans, Two Elections, and No Winners

Charlotte, and really Mecklenburg County, were Republican strongholds at the start of the twentieth century—the North Carolina chapter of the GOP did not begin to wholly transform into the race-baiting organism it is now until the arrival of Jesse Helms in the Senate in 1972. Through the 1990s, the district encompassed most of the Queen City, before redistricting efforts resulted in the 12th district siphoning off the city core. Still, Republicans ruled the roost, and were further emboldened by the historic wave that swept through the state House and Senate in 2010. So, in 2016, the state GOP, unleashing its supermajority, infamously redrew the electoral maps. The conservatives tipped the 9th on its side—rather than running vertically South to North, the district was widened and ran nearly 200 miles West to East, with the portions of Charlotte it still included serving as its eastern border.

Subsequently, the suburban McMansion dwellers commuting into Charlotte suddenly shared a sprawling congressional district with farmers, truckers, linemen, and folks who used to be tobacco farmers and textile factory workers. Economically and racially, the district is about as diverse a mix as exists among modern American legislative maps. And for the first time in, well, forever, those who wanted a seat in Congress had to pay attention to both the desires of the liberal city, the conservative Bible Belt towns, and everything in between—including the largest tribe east of the Mississippi.

In honor of NC 9th District's special election this week, I animated its changing boundaries since 1940s.#NC09 was my childhood district (East Charlotte) & recently shifted southeast to encompass most of #Lumbee territory. So multiple points of interest for me. Observations: pic.twitter.com/82dvEuKMQB — Dr. Ryan E. Emanuel (@WaterPotential) September 9, 2019

The Lumbee Tribe, one of eight state-recognized tribes in North Carolina, has long called Robeson County home. Since the colonizers washed up on our shores, the Lumbee have been relegated to the back of the minds of politicians. North Carolina officials, historically speaking, have spent little time thinking of them and thought little of them when they did. As a result, local politics in Robeson are slowly crawling out from underneath the remnants of the machine politics that dominated the twentieth century, and the town, among the most diverse in the nation, is still working to overcome multiple generations of corrupt and openly racist policing. All this while the Lumbee try to establish a stable local economy of their own, without the freedoms to set their own laws, all atop a very recent foundation of segregation that cut out the Natives of the South.