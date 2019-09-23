Painting Over the Dirty Truth

In the 1970s, Hans Haacke trailblazed what the art world calls “institutional critique,” a kind of art that, when it appears now, often feels like little more than a hollowed-out gesture. But Haacke went for the jugular, merely following the money to devastating effect. His systemic view of the museum’s role in the capitalist food chain is stunningly damning. The classic “On Social Grease” (1975) consists of six magnesium plaques suitable for a corporate lobby. Inviting the viewer to connect the dots, Haacke juxtaposed quotes from industry and museum leaders to highlight the rhetoric melding funding of the arts with good business practice. Here, for example, is a good one from Robert Kingsley of Exxon: “Exxon’s support of the arts serves the arts as a social lubricant. And if business is to continue in big cities, it needs a more lubricated environment.” Haacke’s “MetroMobiltan” (1985) deploys museum-style signage to juxtapose images of violence in South Africa with a Mobil-sponsored art exhibition in New York City, pointing up Mobil’s ties to the apartheid government as well as to the Met. One panel quotes a Met pamphlet pitching “many PR opportunities” custom-crafted for sponsors in the bland pseudo-neutrality of museum-speak: “These can often provide a creative and cost-effective answer to specific marketing objectives, particularly where international, government, or consumer relations may be a fundamental concern.”

Museums’ chumminess with industry got a boost from the “culture wars” of the late ’80s, when art battled censorship by wingnuts who then took aim at the NEA. Homophobic Jesse Helms was triggered by Robert Mapplethorpe. Rudy Giuliani was pissed off by Andres Serrano’s “Piss Christ” and Chris Ofili’s turd-embellished portrait of the Madonna (recently donated to MoMA by trustee Steve Cohen). Contending with the NEA cuts, museums turned to corporate sponsors for a bailout, Haacke explains in the essay “Museums, Managers of Consciousness.” Philip Morris donated to Helms (an ultraconservative senator from North Carolina), and gave even more to vulnerable arts organizations, resulting in such cozy arrangements as a branch of the Whitney inside the corporate headquarters of Philip Morris.

“Practically all institutions have accepted the domination of the public sphere by corporate interests,” Haacke observed in 2004. “Many of them without offering much resistance and without embarrassment.” For decades, museums have colluded to soften the public image of toxic funders, to disconnect the vicious sources of their wealth from its salubrious potency to fund art (even though such funding is almost always underwritten at taxpayer expense). Haacke’s powerful oeuvre reconnects those dots. Shrewdly leading with identity, the DTP coalition acted on Haacke’s systemic critique, wielding the woke museum as a PR tool to target Kanders’s reputation rather than launder it. And thus the coalition attached a human face to the violence of an exploitative, immoral economic system that profits by immiserating the very identity groups the museum is taking such pains to celebrate. Unfortunately, as outside protesters, they had zero leverage with the Whitney.

Following the money is important and tricky. The rot of predatory capitalism must be solved first and foremost by economic justice. That museums must diversify collections and staff is self-evident, yet to focus only on diversifying them—without dismantling structures of funding and reward, in efforts financed by predatory capitalists who continue to profit from exploitation—allows business to go on as usual, now with woke optics. What if elite identitarian groupthink has it backward? Racial discourse has been used to justify exploitation for centuries. Yet attempts to avoid racism have a treacherous way of instantiating racist frameworks and ways of thinking. Why is the notion of working toward racial equality so often presented as an “alternative to an egalitarian program of redistribution,” as Adolph Reed Jr. puts it, rather than part of the same project? Perhaps because separating these concerns helps the overlords keep the status quo essentially in place.

In the art world, curating by identity has been embraced as a gesture to rectify historic injustices. The importance of including historically overlooked groups can’t be overstated, but for artists, the emphasis on identity has a downside. People now focus on demographic attributes—and market value—more avidly than the work itself. Rooted in history and a web of social relations—including the central fact of how the business of art is funded—art is also a realm of invention, transformation, play, magisterial thing-ness. Identity, the current lingua franca of art marketing, is integral to some artists’ practice, but it is not the main driver of the work of many others. Elena Crippa, curator of the recent Frank Bowling exhibition at the Tate, said that the Guyana-born British artist “rejected being categorized or pinned down as being either a black artist belonging to the Windrush generation or anything else.” Bowling wanted the show to focus purely on the formal aspects of his work rather than his life story and his race. “I don’t know what black and Asian art is,” he commented. “I know what art is art.”

Bowling’s wish for his work to be taken on its own terms—not reduced to tribal affiliation—used to be shared by many artists. Today, artists are professionalized to package their identity as part of their brand—whether they do it themselves, or it is done to them, sometimes to the artist’s dismay. The push to see art through the prism of identity says more about our current political climate—and institutional pressures—than it reveals about art, and many artists.

This year’s Whitney Biennial, which became a lightning rod for anti-Kanders activism, was conspicuously diverse in both the gender and ethnicity of its participants, an overachievement that the curators hailed as a breakthrough effort to reflect “a snapshot of art in the United States” (and perhaps unwittingly, ageism—most of the 75 artists were under age 40, 20 of them younger than 33). Reviewers took the census: “More than half of the artists were women”; “four identify themselves as gender non-conforming”; and “more than half belong to racial or ethnic minorities,” including eight “identifying as Native American.” At the opening, a veteran artist channeled the curators: “They’re on an Easter egg hunt,” she chuckled. “Oh look, I found one of these, one of those—look, a purple one!” She noted only three artists born before 1960 who weren’t dead. (“I’m going to put in my will, ‘Don’t include me when I’m dead!’” she told me. “If they don’t give me a show before then....”) The show fetishized the young discoveries along with a handful of overlooked olds, sprinkling in a few stars to validate everyone else.

Not many artists—even in “freedom’s land”— have the appetite, the chutzpah, or the clout to risk ruffling patrons’ feathers. In a self-obsessed culture, identity politics suit institutional diversity goals—and flatter the woke global elite—while systemic critiques of capitalism (and its gentrification, awkward!) are effectively marginalized. (The notable exception is Haacke, who remained influential, though banned from U.S. museums for many years after a notorious incident at the Guggenheim, where he documented the holdings of a slumlord whose ties with the Gugg remain unclear. The show, in any case, was canceled. Edward Fry, the curator who defended Haacke, was also effectively canceled, never again to work in a U.S. museum.)

Of course, there are always those who are fine with going along to get along. The higher up people are in any organization, the more socialized they are not to rock the boat. A highly placed curator I know gets positively giddy hobnobbing with rich collectors and donors; it sends a thrill up his leg! Meanwhile, the world burns. While most art world denizens deplore the patriarchy, racism, the climate crisis, Trump, etc., their curiosity usually stops short of the financial predators whence spring the obscene amounts of money sloshing around the global art market—a willed ignorance that enables the grotesque transfer of yet more wealth and cultural prestige to the one percent. In such circles, the complexity of oligarchy and its Orwellian tentacles induces glazed eyes, if not learned helplessness by design.

The higher people are in any organization, the more socialized they are not to rock the boat. A highly placed curator I know gets positively giddy hobnobbing with rich collectors and donors. Meanwhile, the world burns.

As the Whitney patronized DTP’s nine-week-long spectacle of dissent this spring—a multiculti ruckus in the museum lobby and galleries, burning incense to purge colonial vibes, even marching to Kanders’s nearby digs in the now turbo-gentrified Village, where protesters held a rally and left Kanders a “larger-than-life model of a Safariland tear gas canister”—one might have held out some hope for claiming the museum world as a preserve of social-justice allyship. Or again, more skeptically, one could have been forgiven for thinking the increasingly woke museum is yet the newest gambit to preserve the stranglehold of the ruling elite (who continue, in the broader scheme of things, to profit from distinctly unwoke border detention centers, the militarized police, surveillance of dissidents and journalists, looting and plunder for shareholder profit, and looming ecocide). Recall Walter Benjamin: “There is no document of civilization that is not at the same time a document of barbarism.”

Lest I be unclear: Of course arts orgs should not enable toxic donors. Philanthropy is not an adequate alibi for exploitation. Greed is not respectable and should be shamed with relish! When predators are exposed, cultural institutions should support transparency, not permit bad-doers to hide behind the museum’s skirts! (And Carmela should leave Tony, if she doesn’t approve of the family biz.)

Like Carmela, museums are past masters at putting a respectable face on barbarism. In an increasingly woke world, it is no longer possible for them to deflect outrage. The danger comes when we allow identity politics to placate social-justice concerns without fully addressing elite impunity for an exploitative, immoral economy that also happens to be wrecking the planet. Deployed in this all-too-common and cynical fashion, identity politics are to museums what tax-deductible philanthropy is to the rich: an acceptable way to neutralize dissent and bury past and present crimes.

What is to be done? The answers are as simple as they are hard to carry out: Institute tax reform to undo the current feudal model, redistribute the wealth the one percent has filched from the people, provide direct public funding for the arts (not funneled first through greedy plutocrats).

Until then, on the all-important battlefield of PR, Nan Goldin, Hito Steyerl, and the Whitney dropouts have shown that prominent artists are best positioned to take on toxic patrons by refusing to let them trade on their prestige. Thanks to Goldin’s P.A.I.N. (as well as oodles of lawsuits and a searing New Yorker exposé), the Sacklers are worldwide pariahs—whether or not their name continues to tag museums like a deluxe badge of greed. (Removing the names is a symbolic gesture, and a legal question, in many cases, negotiated by the drug-pushers for their “generosity.”) Thanks to Steyerl, the Serpentine will no longer drape Peel’s creepy surveillance “investments” with respectability. Imagine if more art stars repeated Goldin’s powerful gesture when she refused a retrospective at London’s National Portrait Gallery unless it cut ties with the Sacklers. The museum met her demand, Goldin’s career thrives, and she has set an example of artistic integrity and ethical courage that is now emboldening others.

More and more critics are coming around to Goldin’s position that “direct action is our only hope.” When MoMA’s much-anticipated expansion opens this fall, bad-acting donors such as Fink should be tied to its tail like a rattling tin can. With this disgraceful connection firmly fixed in the public mind, no one can look upon the new woke wing of MoMA without also pondering what paid for it: odious “investments” in detention centers, those de facto prisons that target the same overlooked populations the museum’s galleries now welcome.

MoMA’s annual Party in the Garden is a swanky fund-raiser that was picketed last year by underpaid MoMA workers, who protested “Modern art, ancient wages.” Hoping for another action, perhaps to target prison-profiteer Fink, I showed up early this year, but alas, no demonstration. Instead, I looked out on the Midtown tourist district’s canyon of luxury development and sleek corporate towers. Fifty-third Street on that glorious May evening oozed money—and its lack. A few doors away from MoMA, bedded down on a concrete bench, backpack for a pillow, lay a gentleman sleeping. I lurked near the entrance, where, disgorged by their shiny town cars, the discreet and pampered VIPs sauntered in.

From my post I eyed collector and dealer Adam Lindemann, the militantly high-end shopper who crusaded against art fair looky-loos in 2011, rabble-rousing his fellow spenders to “Occupy Miami Basel”—a social protest every bit as perverse as its sounds. His gallerist partner, Amalia Dayan, accompanied him in pointy S&M attire: a sharp-shouldered gunmetal-gray jacket, tight skirt, and bondage heels (to stomp on the non-rich?). While the VIPs celebrated themselves at the dinner inside honoring real estate moneybags Alice and Tom Tisch, modern dance legend Yvonne Rainer, and the star architects of the $400 million new wing, my $250 tickets (courtesy of this magazine) confined me outside in the garden, with the after-partyers, a youngish “social” crowd such as you might find in a Sex and the City sequel to a sequel to a sequel, the Matisse and Maillol sculptures simply party decor for the open bars and selfies. The throbbing DJ drowned out any chat—or fruitful eavesdropping. It was a fund-raiser, after all: The modern masters were merely the mise-en-scène for the schmoozing and mingling rich, the human (all too human) life-support system for immortal Art. Inside, beyond a phalanx of greeters, the VIPs applauded one another, protected from scrutiny.

Where would toxic philanthropists be without the arts to stave off the pitchforks? They’d be simply toxic, which clarifies things. The expulsion from the Garden is a classic motif about the end of innocence. Like Adam and Eve, museums and artists now face a rude alarm bell. Will they reckon with their de facto role as toxic philanthropy’s enablers? Are we on the verge of a new global awakening? Take it from Carmela’s shrink: One thing you can’t say is nobody told you.