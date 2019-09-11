How Greedy Hospitals Fleece the Poor

The Affordable Care Act protected more patients from this desperate situation insofar as it increased the number of people with insurance, and mandated coverage for preexisting conditions. But people with insurance routinely end up with massive medical bills, most horribly through the practice of “surprise billing,” where a patient goes to an in-network facility but sees an out-of-network doctor. (The expectation that patients in the middle of medical emergencies are supposed to diligently look up whether the emergency room is in-network is absurd enough, but there is almost nothing a patient can do to prevent an out-of-network doctor from treating them when they arrive.) Hospital groups are currently fighting legislation that would end this practice.



Because of this system, where hospitals set a potentially bogus list price and then negotiate from there with each insurance provider they accept, uninsured patients or those who get surprise bills get screwed. Those without insurance are expected to pay a lot more than their insurance would if they were insured, or if their insurance covered it. Patients are mere pawns in the games that hospitals play with insurance. (UVA offers a 20 percent discount for uninsured patients, but clearly prices can be inflated by much more than that discount would provide.) If a hospital has to pretend that a knee surgery costs five times what it does to get insurance to pay twice what it actually does, who cares if the odd patient gets sued into financial oblivion?



If you’re a poor patient who lied about having a pre-existing condition when you signed up for your short-term health insurance plan—which, because short-term plans are not covered by the Affordable Care Act’s rules about what particular means of price-gouging insurance companies can engage in, is allowed to discriminate and charge more on the basis of pre-existing conditions—you could be charged with fraud. Would UVA ever be charged with fraud for telling Heather Waldron it owed them $164,000 when the hospital would have accepted half that from insurance? Would anyone in the legal system that allowed them to garnish thousands of paychecks and seize people’s tax refunds ask them to prove that the charges themselves were not fraudulent?



We can keep letting hospitals use the state to immiserate its own citizens. But it will not stop uninsured people from needing care; American livers and lungs will keep resolutely ignoring their owners’ financial shortcomings. And when you have uninsured people seeking care, you will have to spend a lot of time and money figuring out how to pay for it.



A much simpler way would be to have the government pay for all health care—a “single payer” that covered everyone. That would help hospitals that don’t benefit from having large numbers of privately insured patients, like rural hospitals. But hospital CEOs who currently make a lot of money (even those at non-profits; many large non-profit hospital executives make multimillion dollar salaries) would not be helped. They would make a lot less money.



In America, corporations are warmly encouraged to put their foot in the state’s boot to stand on the neck of the poor, whenever that might be profitable. Landlords get judges to sign off on the civil arrest of tenants in pursuit of unpaid rent, plus that juicy lawyer’s fee and accumulated interest (for whatever reason interest must always accumulate). Stores like Walmart pursue shoppers who they have falsely accused of shoplifting for the value of the goods they didn’t steal. Debt collectors trick people into reviving their old debts that have fallen out of the statute of limitations, then sue them again.



There is a thread connecting stories like this with UVA’s outrageous pursuit of its indebted patients. Any arm of the state—the law, courts, Congress, the police—can act as a tool of any corporation organized and rich enough to use them. One patient in the UVA story, Zann Nelson, had entered the hospital “bleeding and in pain” with “newly diagnosed uterine cancer,” according to the story. She lost her court battle against UVA over its pursuit of her $23,849 bill, when a judge ruled that she had “the ability to decline the surgery.” What chance does the average person have against a system like this?