Jake Skeets Finds the Beauty in Brutality

In these poems, Skeets reckons with homophobia and loneliness and death and murder. In his opening poem, “Drunktown” Skeets lays it out plainly: “Men around here only touch when they fuck in a backseat / go for the foul with thirty seconds left / hug their sons after high school graduation / open a keg / stab my uncle forty-seven times behind a liquor store.” (The cover of Eyes Bottle Dark is filled by a beautiful but haunting image that Richard Avedon shot of Skeets’s uncle, who was found murdered in 1979.) By directly confronting a legacy of violence, he refuses to let it impede his journey.

The experiences and resulting feelings Skeets shares about his time in Gallup can feel disarmingly universal—a young heart attempting to grasp love (“Clouds in his throat / six months’ worth. / He bodies into me / half cosmos, half coyote,” Skeets writes in “Virginity”), watching porn in “Gasoline Ceremony,” playing with childhood friends, drinking with them as the years pass by, saying goodbye too soon as they keep ticking away in “Dear Brother.” But Skeets’s writing is also hyper-specific, forged out of the experience of growing up a gay Diné man in a rural community with extractive coal operations at every turn. In a recent interview with Ligeia Magazine, Skeets posed a question that defines his project: “How do I find beauty in brutality and brutality in beauty?”

For all its beguiling lyricism, this is a work determined to point out the contrast-filled moments that define Skeets’s life experience, many of them brought on by a colonizing force that sits on the outskirts of the work, lurking always but never explicitly present in body. In “Glory,” Skeets imbues the plainness of police scanner chatter casually profiling a suspect with the beauty of descriptive language: “Native American male. Early twenties. About 6’2”, 190 pounds. / Has the evening for a face.” Similarly, the three-poem series “In The Fields” details how understanding the land and the creatures that inhabit it requires not just perspective, but also space for thought. In the fields are memories of lust giving way to love; also present are the lingering ghosts of relatives and strangers who have long passed on, invisible reminders of the danger that constantly lurks at the periphery.

The shadowy brand of violence evoked in Eyes Bottle Dark is at once mundane and shocking. “The Indian Capital of the World”—among the most stylistically jarring of Skeets’s pieces—lays out quote after quote from news coverage, detailing incessant anonymous fatal tragedies. Quoting from an article by Lower Brule Sioux citizen, writer, and leftist organizer Nick Estes, Skeets shows how the media and the police stop seeing the people in the news clippings as people. They are bodies. They are background noise more than interruptions, the mere toll of life in Gallup. To believe these characterizations, Skeet shows, is to believe that the loss of hundreds, if not thousands, of lives is inevitable. Skeets drops the headlines down the page, one after another, clustering closer and closer until they overlap with one another, crushing meaning with their combined weight.

As Skeets makes clear, there is another assault underway—on the land that the Diné have shepherded for generations. In “Let There Be Coal,” Skeets lines up the coal industry, one of Navajo Nation’s most substantial economic drivers. He does so not by calling forth scenes of executives plotting in the boardroom, but by showing what forced financial dependency looks like to people who only know the mines as a means of survival, and to fathers who only know physicality as the expression of masculinity: “A boy busting up coal in Window Rock asks his dad, ‘When do we leave for / the next one?’ / His dad sits his coffee down to hit the boy. ‘Coal doesn’t bust itself.’”