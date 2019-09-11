Fashion Week’s Labor Problem Is Our Labor Problem

Fashion is hardly the only industry that does little to distribute its enormous profits. But the nature of modeling work is so nebulous, and the winner-take-all market for models’ labor so skewed toward the Giselles and Kendalls of the world, that we are rarely prompted to think of them as workers at all. Sara Ziff, founder of the nonprofit advocacy group The Model Alliance, has spent much of her career trying to change this. As a former model herself, Ziff is intimately familiar with the industry’s exploitative practices, a list that stretches from wage theft and misclassification, to pervasive sexual abuse and workplace harassment. In her words, “Models are some of the most visible and least protected workers out there.”

A few months after she graduated high school in 2017, Fabiana Montenegro moved to New York from her home town in Florida. She had been discovered on Instagram when she was sixteen, and signed an exclusive three-year contract with an agency that flew her out to the city, set her up in an apartment with other models, and started sending her to castings and test shoots, mostly high-fashion work. With a wide smile and dark, expressive eyes, Fabiana has what agents call an “editorial look.” During Fashion Week, she raced around to castings, sometimes ten or eleven in one day. But the days passed and she never booked a show.

In the weeks and months that followed, Fabiana went where she was told, but she soon noticed that the agency didn’t seem to care whether she booked a job or not. What’s more, her agents communicated less and less with her as time went on. When photographers or designers reached out to her on Instagram about potential work, she was required to tell the agency so that they could broker the job. She would often not hear back. If she did book a job, she had to take whatever they offered her, which was often nothing at all. “The agency never encouraged me to negotiate,” she told me. “They made it seem like it wasn’t allowed, like it was something that they would take care of.”