Amazon Is a Logistical Disaster

Though Amazon is not above such stunts, it no longer needs to risk negative press to cement its brand identity. Instead, the reality is almost certainly more mundane. This wasn’t a “technical error” or a vast conspiracy. It simply reflects Amazon’s spectacular growth and its ever increasing market power; as the retailer has become more dominant and even less beholden to suppliers, incidental errors have increased accordingly. As it races toward one-day shipping—and, it seems, adding a UPS-ish logistics company to its lengthy list of identities (retailer, tech company, film studio, etc.)—the company is unleashing chaos everywhere, both on its website and on the city streets in which it operates. At the same time, Amazon now has a serious counterfeit problem and its next-day delivery program is literally killing people. Though famed for its attention to logistics, as the company increasingly dominates retail, it’s choking the infrastructure and supply chains it relies on.

Amazon has, over the course of its entire history, been utterly unscrupulous in pursuing growth, cheating competitors and suppliers, and flouting numerous regulations and laws in the process. But it has grown exponentially via this formula, hitting a $1 trillion market capitalization this summer. Chaos is baked into Amazon’s rate of growth. To some extent, it drives it, with its CEO Jeff Bezos constantly pushing the company into new territory, often before it’s prepared. As Brad Stone wrote in The Everything Store,



Size bred chaos. All companies hit the critical moment, when their internal structures, like a teenager’s old shoes, suddenly don’t fit anymore. But Amazon went through a severe form of this rite of passage. The larger and more ambitious it got, the more complicated it became structurally and the harder it was to keep everyone coordinated and moving quickly. Bezos wanted to execute several strategies simultaneously, but the company’s various interdependent divisions were wasting too much time coordinating with one another. In the distribution centers, chaos wasn’t an ethereal thing but tangible, reflected in frequent system outages that could shut down facilities for hours and in omnipresent piles of products that sat on the floor, ignored by workers.

Stone was writing about the year 2002, when the company was emerging from the dot-com bust as a retail juggernaut. But it is, to a large extent, still true today. Thanks to the work of executive Jeff Wilke and others, Amazon conquered many of its early logistics issues on the route to guaranteed two-day shipping. Others, though, have cropped up with nearly every expansion, from the race to one-day shipping to the acquisition of Whole Foods.

