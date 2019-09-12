North Carolina Sends Democrats a Wake-Up Call

North Carolina has long served as a microcosm for national politics. Its governing power is a careful balance between a handful of liberal urban areas and hundreds of conservative rural communities. The conservative leadership is several long steps to the right of your typical North Carolina Republican, while the brain trust atop the Democratic Party is stuck in the same moderate pattern it’s been in since the 1980s. And despite there being a fairly even split of ideological beliefs among the citizenry, there is only one party that has been willing to unrelentingly wield power this past decade, thanks to circumstances that might feel eerily familiar to those outside the state.

In 2010, two years after Barack Obama narrowly won North Carolina, the GOP swept into the state legislature, claiming a supermajority in the House and Senate, forcing a state that had been considered the progressive beacon of the South for the past 40 years to take stock of what it really was. The ills lurking below the surface—the homophobia, sexism, and racism that were regularly tolerated (as it was in the town where I grew up)—were enflamed by a recession that struck at the worst possible time.

By Obama’s first election in 2008, the small mill towns and quaint tobacco farming communities were then just small, factoryless towns and not-so-quaint communities, their economic foundations shipped overseas. The “get big or get out” mentality assumed by federal and state politicians looking to cash in on international trade deals and industrial agriculture campaign contributions left the citizenry searching for crumbs. And so, rather than turn to solutions of economic populism as they had in the 1940s and 1950s, the people of these towns instead turned to the worst of what American politics had to offer.

Republicans, long thirsty for any semblance of power in what was essentially a Democratic Party-controlled state legislature for the better part of a century, stormed into the General Assembly, slashing the education budget, rejected gay marriage, and targeting trans people. They then redrew the electoral maps in such a partisan and overtly racist manner that the courts unflinchingly called them for the retrograde artifacts they were.

To achieve all this, the GOP did not once look across the aisle. For eight years, they barely acknowledged the existence of Democratic politicians—because why should they? The Republicans didn’t need them to pass legislation, and once their own Pat McCrory took the governorship in 2013, they didn’t even need to go through the cumbersome veto-override process anymore. It was full steam ahead. At least until last November, when the Democratic Party managed to win back enough seats to break the supermajority.