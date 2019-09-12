Liberalism Is at a Crossroads, Not a Dead End

The same can be said about contemporary American challengers. My colleague Osita Nwanevu recently recapped the debate between New York Post op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari and National Review writer David French, who have become proxies of sorts for the liberal/anti-liberal skirmish in conservative circles. Ahmari isn’t criticizing liberalism from nowhere; he believes that only by dismantling it can he and other social conservatives achieve their political goals. Some conservatives are less aggressive. Patrick Deneen and Rod Dreher argue that their values can best be defended and nourished at a local, community-based level. Others would go even further. Harvard University law professor Adrian Vermeule recently proposed co-opting liberal institutions and harnessing them to impose Catholic social and political doctrines upon everyone else.

What they all understand—and what liberals like Beauchamp elide—is that this is really about power. They believe that the conservative movement can no longer achieve its ends within a liberal framework. Rather than abandoning these goals, or engaging in the hard work of democracy to persuade others to accept them, they have opted to quit that framework entirely. This sense of persecution may seem bizarre given that social conservatives currently control the White House, the Senate, and the Supreme Court. But they seem to implicitly understand that they now owe their power to illiberal flaws in the system rather than any sort of genuine democratic mandate.

Secondly, while Beauchamp gives too much credence to conservative critiques, he also inflates the threat posed by leftists. In a way, he concedes as much himself. “For all their anti-liberal rhetoric, virtually none of today’s serious left critics of liberalism are Stalinists or Maoists—that is, opponents of democracy itself,” Beauchamp notes. “They believe in liberal rights like freedom of expression, and pursue their revolutionary agenda through social organizing and democratic elections.” He goes on to note that many of these leftists “do not frame themselves as opponents of liberal democratic ideals. Rather, they argue that they’re the only people who can vindicate liberalism’s best promises.”

According to Beauchamp, where these leftists actually run afoul of liberalism is when it comes to the free market. Leftward threats to the liberal order are better understood as threats to neoliberalism, an amorphous term that, within leftist circles, refers to the overbearing influence of capitalist forces in everyday life. It would be a mistake to describe this as wholly outside the liberal tradition. Liberalism, after all, prizes individual liberty and personal autonomy above all else. What is freedom to a diabetic who can’t afford insulin, or a middle-class family bankrupted by an emergency room visit?

Finally, Beauchamp’s critique of other liberals’ answer to these challenges is off-base. According to his thesis, liberals aren’t doing enough to confront their ideological foes and make an affirmative case for the liberal order. If by “liberals,” one means “liberal writers and academics,” then he has a point: It’s true that the next John Rawls has yet to emerge in this Trumpian moment. It’s also true that some liberal writers have spent too much time complaining about campus safe spaces and not enough time warning about partisan gerrymandering.

But if by “liberals,” however, one means “people who believe in liberal values and ideals,” then Beauchamp is flat-out wrong. The evidence for this can be seen at home and overseas. Americans resoundingly voted last fall to give Democrats control of the House of Representatives and impose checks on Trump’s far-right populism. Trump himself may yet win re-election next year, but his historic levels of unpopularity suggest that he likely won’t. More recently, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his majority in Parliament and united his fractured opponents by trying to yank the U.K. out of the European Union by undemocratic means. Far-right governments in Italy, Austria, and some (but not all) other European countries are also struggling to achieve their goals.

In the world’s major authoritarian states, things are also unwell. Russian opposition groups staged their largest demonstrations in almost a decade across the country this summer, even successfully pressuring the government to release opposition figure Alexei Navalny after a bogus arrest. Pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong have spent months protesting the mainland’s efforts to curtail the city-state’s liberal and quasi-democratic system. The unrest there has even raised rare internal questions about Xi Jinping’s leadership. Neither Beijing nor Moscow are in danger of immediate collapse, of course. But the protests serve as a valuable reminder than the stability promised by illiberal figures is more myth than substance.

Towards the end of his piece, Beauchamp does glancingly cite bursts of grassroots energy that have cut against these anti-liberal trends: the Black Lives Matter, March for Our Lives, and #MeToo movements, as well as the Women’s Marches and the student rallies against climate change. But to these, he gives short shrift. These forces are the very things that will keep liberal democracy intact, not intellectual salons or op-ed columns. And as long as citizens work to build a world where they can peacefully coexist with each other without force or coercion, the “anti-liberal moment” will remain just that: a moment.