Kamala Harris Gets Slightly Less Tough on Crime

Harris leans in to her criminal justice resumé to convey her expertise in making such shifts in the system that once gave her such power. Before she arrived in Washington, D.C. in 2017, she had spent the previous twelve years as a prosecutor, as San Francisco’s district attorney, and as California’s attorney general. She held those roles before the nascent “progressive prosecutor” movement succeeded in replacing old, tough-on-crime types. Local prosecutors decide which people will be prosecuted and for which crimes, and Harris was once one of them—one who would likely not meet today’s current standards for a “progressive” prosecutor.

From the time Harris spent “working inside the system as a prosecutor,” her plan’s preamble reads, “Kamala has seen firsthand the fundamental flaws of the system.” She does not, however, ascribe any of them directly to her own conduct. Harris could, if she chose to, say clearly what actions she took as a prosecutor. She could draw on her experience to explain the kinds of cases that would fall outside her new plan. There can be no fundamental shift in this system without prosecutors examining past practices and understanding what it would take to change them. Harris, though no longer a prosecutor herself, could be a model for such accountability. So far, she has not been.

In an email exchange with the Harris campaign’s deputy national press secretary, Kirsten Allen, after the plan was released, I asked what the now-senator would have done differently as a prosecutor to better align with her vision today. Part of the reply pointed to a portion of a campaign video. “A lot of it comes down to accountability. And I say this as a former prosecutor,” Harris said in the clip. “When we talk about accountability in the criminal justice system, that word is always applied to the person who is arrested…. It is rarely applied to the system.”