Kamala Harris Gets Slightly Less Tough on Crime

In this Democratic primary, it can be difficult to distinguish between the candidates’ various criminal justice reform proposals—but at least they have them. Finally, maybe, Democratic presidential candidates no longer need to signal their “tough on crime” stance. They can propose that some criminal laws should be scrapped. They can commit to reducing the number of people in cages, whether that’s in a county jail or a federal prison. They can call for abolishing the death penalty (59 percent of Democrats polled by Pew in 2018 would want that, too). This is a sign of how far advocates for reform have come, not just in pushing elected representatives, but creating a political environment where candidates are almost trying to out-reform one another.

But the specter of “tough on crime”—some might remember 1988 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis; more will recall his opponent invoking a man named Willie Horton—still lingers, and most of all for the people these proposals would leave behind. A candidate’s pledge to “end mass incarceration” can quickly crumble if it’s couched in carve-outs: legalize marijuana (but not opioids), automatically expunge criminal records after five years (but only for offenses that are not serious or violent), end sentences of “life in prison without parole” for youth (but only after they’ve served ten years, and only for crimes committed before their eighteenth birthday). All of that is what Kamala Harris proposed Monday in her plan, to, as the candidate explained in a post on Medium, “fundamentally transform our criminal justice system to shift away from mass incarceration and to invest in building safer and healthier communities.”

Harris leans in to her criminal justice résumé to convey her expertise in making such shifts in the system that once gave her such power. Before she arrived in Washington, D.C. in 2017, she had spent the previous 12 years as a prosecutor, as San Francisco’s district attorney, and as California’s attorney general. She held those roles before the nascent “progressive prosecutor” movement succeeded in replacing old, tough-on-crime types. Local prosecutors decide which people will be prosecuted and for which crimes, and Harris was once one of them—one who would likely not meet today’s current standards for a “progressive” prosecutor.

From the time Harris spent “working inside the system as a prosecutor,” her plan’s preamble reads, “Kamala has seen firsthand the fundamental flaws of the system.” She does not, however, ascribe any of them directly to her own conduct. Harris could, if she chose to, say clearly what actions she took as a prosecutor. She could draw on her experience to explain the kinds of cases that would fall outside her new plan. There can be no fundamental shift in this system without prosecutors examining past practices and understanding what it would take to change them. Harris, though no longer a prosecutor herself, could be a model for such accountability. So far, she has not been.