Democrats Are Trapped in Trump’s “Deep State” War

To say the two dogs in this fight have credibility problems is unfair to the canine community and rather too polite for the rest of us. Trump and the intelligence community are credibility problems. It may, then, fall to a Democratic president to put this house in order. Should a Democrat succeed in supplanting Trump, that new commander-in-chief will face the overdue chore of steering the nation’s national security apparatus on to a new path. First, however, Democrats will have to beat back Trump’s attempt to wrest control of that apparatus.



The president and the spy agencies both entertain the Washington press corps by actively distrusting and demonizing the other. CNN reported this week that, in 2017, the CIA exfiltrated one of its most productive spies from Moscow out of concern about Trump’s handling of classified information. The leak of the story, based on classified information, was arguably just as criminal as anything convicted NSA whistleblower Reality Winner did, but the law didn’t deter the leaker(s) from spreading a story that highlighted the intelligence community’s mistrust of the commander-in-chief.



Meanwhile, the chief weapon in Trump’s arsenal is his bluster. In May of last year, he tweeted, “Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. they go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before!” That alleged scandal, since forgotten, was the unsurprising revelation that the FBI deployed an undercover informant in its investigation of the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

