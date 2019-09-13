What the Press Gets Wrong About Primary Debates

There were, of course, some memorable lines in Houston last night, particularly during the opening health-care discussion, which all candidates had anticipated would emerge as a major debate topic.

Challenging Sanders’s claim that employers would raise wages if they did not have to pay for health insurance, Biden said (in what was almost certainly a rehearsed bit), “For a socialist, you’ve got a lot more confidence in corporate America than I do.” Klobuchar got to personalize a line that she has been using on the campaign trail about Medicare for All: “While Bernie wrote the bill, I read the bill. And on page eight ... it says that we will no longer have private insurance as we know it.”

What gets lost in all these debates is the pesky question of how a Democratic president could possibly enact even a fraction of the far-reaching plans that he or she is advocating. In the best possible case, a Democratic president would be inaugurated in 2021 with maybe a one-vote margin in the currently 53-47 Republican Senate.

Both Warren and Cory Booker talked about ending the filibuster in order to pass major gun legislation. And Sanders, who would keep the filibuster if elected, spoke about using the arcane congressional process of budget reconciliation to pass legislation with just a 51-vote majority.





But the truth is—as inconvenient as it may be for Democratic dreamers—that a massive transformation of health care, let alone something akin to Warren’s $2.75 trillion wealth tax, would require more than a flimsy one-vote majority to clear the Senate. In fact, the mere attempt to force something so transformational through Congress, particularly if the next president has only a narrow mandate to pass such sweeping reforms, could give Republicans a congressional sweep in 2022. That’s the last thing that the Democrats, or the nation, need.

Last night, voters witnessed a robust debate about the intricacies of policy arguments on topics like health care, as the Democratic Party splits between those who want to scrap Obamacare and those who want to expand it. But my hunch is that personal attributes and personal stories will matter far more to Democratic primary voters than the fine print in position papers.

Many reporters, eager for fresh material, may have groaned inwardly when Stephanopoulos turned the final debate question into personal discussions of resilience in the lives of the candidates. But for voters, his chosen topic may have been the most relevant and compelling portion of the entire debate.

Biden, who has suffered enough personal tragedies to compete with Job, spoke movingly about how he lost his “faith for a while” after his wife and infant daughter died in a car crash soon after he was elected to the Senate. Pete Buttigieg told a prime-time TV audience about coming out as gay because he could not face “not knowing what it was like to be in love any longer.” And Warren, lifting a fragment almost word-for-word from her stump speech, described losing a teaching post because she was pregnant: “I’m at home. I got a baby. I can’t have a job. What am I going to do? Here’s resilience. I said, ‘I’ll go to law school.’”

The Houston debate offered the voters far more light than heat. But it probably helped Democratic voters clarify their choices. That alone was a public service no matter what happens in the post-debate polls.

