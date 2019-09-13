What the Press Gets Wrong About Primary Debates

If you believed the pre-debate hoopla, Houston was supposed to transform the Democratic contest by (stop the presses) putting the ten leading candidates on the same stage for the first time. Finally, we would watch the sparks fly as, say, Elizabeth Warren battled Biden for Democratic supremacy, as ABC and Univision’s ratings set records for the year.

Moderator George Stephanopoulos tried to set up just this kind of confrontation with an opening question about whether to embrace Medicare for All (as Sanders and Warren have suggested) or to expand Obamacare (the Biden approach). While there were a few minor dustups among the leading candidates, Warren set the tone of the encounter when, in some of the debate’s first moments, she went out of her way to say, “We all owe a huge debt to President Obama, who fundamentally transformed health care in America and committed this country to health care for every human being.”

More than four months before the Iowa caucuses, too many reporters and political junkies misunderstand the purpose of these early debates. The goal is not to tote up the winners based on their ability to gin up scathing attacks and YouTube moments. At this stage in the race, the point is to allow Democratic primary voters to grow comfortable with their favored candidates as they watch the contenders spar repeatedly over the course of the fall.

