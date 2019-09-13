Julián Castro Is Not Here to Make Friends

Biden: They do not have to buy in. They do not have to buy in. Castro: You just said that. You just said that two minutes ago. You just two minutes ago that they would have to buy in. Biden: They do not have to buy in if you can’t afford it. Castro: You said they would have to buy in. Biden: Your grandmother would not have to buy in. If she qualifies for Medicaid, she would automatically be enrolled. Castro: Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I mean, I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that.

It is doubtful most viewers would have appreciated the nuances of what Biden and Castro were discussing even if Castro hadn’t taken a remarkably transparent jab at Biden’s age—which was in turn followed by Castro summarily rejecting Pete Buttigieg’s attempt to play peacemaker. “This reminds everybody of what they cannot stand about Washington,” Buttigieg said, “scoring points against each other, poking at each other, and telling each other that—my plan, your plan. Look we all have different visions for what is better—”

Castro cut him off. “Yeah, that’s called the Democratic primary election, Pete,” he said. “That’s called an election.”



It’s possible all of this landed more poorly among most debate viewers than it did among progressives on social media who have been openly questioning Biden’s mental acuity since he entered the race. There are a fair number of people roughly as old as Biden within the primary electorate, and polls routinely show that Democratic voters have a favorable opinion of just about everyone in the field. On top of that, Democrats tend to prefer amiable politicians. Yet Cory Booker, an evangelist for finding common ground and winning change through what he calls a “conspiracy of love” was willing to defend and echo Castro in the post-debate spin room. “Castro has some really legitimate concerns about, can [Biden] be someone in a long grueling campaign that can get the ball over the line?” he said. “And he has every right to call that out.”



All of this is obviously about toppling Biden from his perch atop the polls. Nevertheless, it’s notable that Castro and Booker would see hitting Biden on his age as a safe way of doing that. Both are professional strivers and loyal party men—Castro, of course, was a member of the Obama-Biden cabinet—who must at this point, given their position in the polls, be thinking about their likely post-primary futures as much if not more seriously than they’re thinking about the possibility of winning the nomination. As recently as 2016, securing a stable future in Democratic party politics would have meant going along to get along with people like Biden and his backers—contest the primary, sure, but respect the man.



But the Democratic culture of intra-party civility and deference to party elders has frayed significantly over the past few years. We’ve seen it in the open tensions between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the progressive members of her caucus. We’ve seen it in the willingness of party activists, like those of Indivisible and the Sunrise Movement, to sharply criticize, confront or threaten primary challenges against esteemed moderates like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Senator Dianne Feinstein. And we’ve seen it too in all the previous jabs against Biden, which are often hits—implicitly or explicitly—against President Barack Obama’s policy record.

