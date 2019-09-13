Julián Castro Is Not Here to Make Friends

Biden, while describing his health care plan, said that those who lose their insurance through unemployment would be able to “automatically ... buy into” his Medicare option. Minutes later, Julián Castro noted this and referred also to the fact that the Biden campaign’s own figures suggest as many as 10 million Americans—perhaps including people in situations like Castro’s diabetic grandmother—would be left uninsured by his plan. Castro’s health care plan, by contrast, is aimed at covering all Americans automatically, without the added step of having people buy into the plan.

“That’s a big difference because Barack Obama’s vision was not to leave 10 million people uncovered,” Castro said. “He wanted every single person in this country covered. My plan would do that. Your plan would not.” An affronted Biden denied this, leading to a sharp exchange.



Biden: They do not have to buy in. They do not have to buy in. Castro: You just said that. You just said that two minutes ago. You just two minutes ago that they would have to buy in. Biden: They do not have to buy in if you can’t afford it. Castro: You said they would have to buy in. Biden: Your grandmother would not have to buy in. If she qualifies for Medicaid, she would automatically be enrolled. Castro: Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I mean, I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that.

It is doubtful most viewers would have appreciated the nuances of what Biden and Castro were discussing even if Castro hadn’t taken a remarkably transparent jab at Biden’s age—which was in turn followed by Castro summarily rejecting Pete Buttigieg’s attempt to play peacemaker. “This reminds everybody of what they cannot stand about Washington,” Buttigieg said, “scoring points against each other, poking at each other, and telling each other that—my plan, your plan. Look we all have different visions for what is better—”