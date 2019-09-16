Schrödinger’s Impeachment

The Constitution offers no guidelines whatsoever as to how the House pursues an impeachment process.

The Constitution offers no guidelines whatsoever as to how the House pursues an impeachment process, beyond noting that impeachment must begin in the House. Historically, every time the House has initiated the impeachment process, it has gone about it differently. Under Andrew Johnson, the House approved impeachment before articles had even been drafted. After they had been written, the House voted again to approve them and send them to the Senate. Under Richard Nixon, the House voted to authorize a Judiciary investigation and then drafted and approved articles of impeachment. Nixon resigned before things went further. Under Bill Clinton, the House passed a resolution authorizing the Judiciary Committee to conduct an impeachment investigation, but the committee did little to actively probe the revelations of the already released Starr Report. Later, a separate resolution with articles of impeachment was passed by the House.

Now, Nadler’s committee is conducting an investigation that may lead to the drafting of articles upon which the whole House will subsequently vote. Of these varied approaches to impeachment, there are none that can be said to be more constitutionally legitimate than the others. The Constitution does not even require a formal process of any kind to precede the drafting of articles. In fact, articles of impeachment against Trump have already been drafted and voted on multiple times since 2017. Had the House approved them, they would have been sent to the Senate for an impeachment trial—simple as that.

And yet an idea seems to persist that there is something like an official impeachment process which Democrats have yet to begin, and can only begin with the assent of the whole House. No such process exists. An impeachment happens when the House votes to approve articles of impeachment. The Judiciary committee is on the path to drafting those articles. The official impeachment process supporters are waiting for is the process that is taking place. Democrats are already impeaching Trump—and they’re already making a hash of it.

