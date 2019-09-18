We Didn’t Stand a Chance Against Opioids

In January 1975, Congress passed the Indian Self-Determination Act, meant to help tribes throughout the nation become more self-sufficient. In Alaska, the most visible legacy of this legislation are the community health clinics that serve the state’s indigenous population. Clinics in 28 of these communities are managed by the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, or SEARHC.

For much of my childhood, these non-profit clinics were all I knew of health care. Their dentists filled my cavity-ridden teeth, their doctors treated my chicken pox, and, when I was eight, their emergency staff cleaned and stitched a quarter-sized hole in my right arm, where my little brother stabbed me with a jagged piece of aluminum from a broken picture frame. My grandmother relied on their care even more, not only for her arthritis, but also during long periods of recovery following a stroke and an aneurysm. She trusted SEARHC doctors with her life, and for decades they proved that trust to be earned.

Then the Food and Drug Administration made a decision that changed her life, and the lives of millions of other chronic-pain sufferers.

For much of my childhood, these non-profit clinics were all I knew of health care.

When Oxycontin was first approved for sale in the U.S. in 1995, regulators designated it as a safe and effective treatment only for managing short-term pain. Six years later, under pressure from drug makers like Purdue Pharma, the FDA sanctioned its long-term use, despite an absence of new research showing that more extended usage of the drug would be safe. Under these looser FDA regulations, Purdue Pharma stepped up its campaign “to conceal or minimize the risks of—and to circumvent or ignore safeguards against—opioid abuse,” according to a lawsuit filed last year by SEARHC. “Instead of acting with reasonable care and in compliance with their legal duties,” the lawsuit alleged, Purdue Pharma and other drug makers had “intentionally flooded the market with opioids and pocketed billions of dollars in the process.” Sales of Oxycontin, which had been a robust $44 million in 1996, jumped to more than $1 billion annually after the FDA’s 2001 decision. By 2004 it was one of America’s most abused drugs.

Dr. David J. Vastola, who serves as the medical director for SEARHC, told me in April that Alaskans proved to be particularly vulnerable to the opioid crisis that took root following the FDA’s 2001 decision. “A large number of Alaskans are fishermen or loggers, who beat up their body and end up with the kind of chronic pain that led them to seek prescriptions for Oxycontin,” he told me.

Commercial fishermen are considered so vulnerable, in fact, that in August 2017 Walt Monegan, then Alaska’s commissioner of public safety, sent a letter to the owner of every commercial fishing vessel in the state. “All Alaskans,” he declared, “have the right to work and live in safe and healthy environments, and it is time to reverse the destructive impact opioid abuse has had on our state, so I am reaching out to you to ask that you do your part to ensure that Alaska’s fishing crews are safe from the impact of opioid abuse.”

Alaska Natives are also considered a particularly at-risk population for opioid addiction because we experience high rates of rheumatological conditions like arthritis. This is supported by unambiguous statistical data: Between 1999 and 2015, deaths by drug overdose rose more than 500 percent among rural Alaska Natives and American Indians—the largest percentage change among any racial or ethnic group in America. And in 2015, as the prescribing of opioids reached its peak in states like Alaska, no other group of Americans experienced a higher rate of death by drug overdose. Still, few seemed to notice, beyond the keepers of such statistics at institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Indian Health Service. I was among those who had been blind to the misery of my own people.

My grandmother died in 2007, before I worked up the courage to ask her any tough questions about her Oxycontin use. A short while after her death, I tossed aside my lingering suspicions that she’d been hooked on the drug; the issue of my grandmother’s missing pills seemed less mysterious after a cousin who had lived with her was arrested with Oxycontin in his possession. This question, and others, were revived, however, by the lawsuit SEARHC filed against Purdue Pharma—a lawsuit in which SEARHC effectively admitted that it had served as an unwitting instrument in Purdue’s crusade to hook vast numbers of Americans on opioids, spreading addiction and misery in the communities where I grew up. So, in April, I went home to Alaska for the first time in nine years, to ask my cousin the tough questions I’d failed to ask my grandmother.