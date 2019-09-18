How to Stop Kleptocrats From Stashing Their Cash in America

Now, lawmakers are looking to curb this corruption. Earlier this summer, a first-of-its-kind bill that would effectively eliminate anonymous American shell companies was passed out of a House committee—a significant victory in the fight against kleptocrats, arms traffickers, and brutal regimes everywhere.



Introduced by Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney, and co-sponsored by several other Democrats along with Republican Representative Peter King, the Corporate Transparency Act would change the status quo—in which almost anyone with some spare change jangling around their corrupt pockets could set up an anonymous shell company, easily masking their ill-gotten gains from prying eyes—by forcing companies to identify their true, beneficial owners to American authorities. Tyrants and their cronies would neither be able to hide their assets behind the smiling façade of Nevada and Wyoming company formation agents, nor use Delaware shell companies to anonymously launder their funds through Cleveland skyscrapers or Houston high-rises or Boise bungalows. Organizations that failed to comply with the bill’s transparency standards would face federal charges and potential fines up to $10,000.



The legislation isn’t perfect. The roster of beneficial owners behind these companies would remain private, rather than becoming immediately publicly accessible, thus leaving investigators both at home and abroad reliant on responses from American authorities to access the information. And the bill is facing pushback from small business organizations, such as the National Federation of Independent Businesses, who chafe at the punitive measures the legislation would bring to bear on firms deemed out of compliance, as well as the regularity with which such businesses would have to provide the necessary transparency.

While Republican Patrick McHenry, the ranking member of the Financial Services Committee, doesn’t seem to oppose the effort with significant vigor, he has expressed qualms over the privacy issues involved in what he calls “another new government database that will be collecting and housing personal identifiable information.” Maloney, in a recent amendment to the bill, attempted to address these concerns by adding additional “robust privacy safeguards” ensuring that the data collected would only be shared with law enforcement and the relevant federal oversight agencies. “I’ve heard from Democrats and Republican offices that they are concerned about the privacy of beneficial ownership information,” she says. “I took their concerns very seriously.”

It’s a stretch to conclude that making an effort to ensure one’s business is not in cahoots with human traffickers, narco-terrorists, and foreign dictators is some kind of undue regulatory burden. But those criticisms of the bill—many of which come from self-styled libertarians—emerge from the same rationale that allowed shell companies to flourish in the first place. The people opposed to this transparency would prefer to profit, rather than prod for answers about whether they’re helping unravel democracy and entrench extremist networks abroad. Looking the other way won’t change the fact that American shell company formation has done tremendous damage to countries already ransacked by savage regimes, from Russia to Kazakhstan to Equatorial Guinea—and by extension, American national security writ large.