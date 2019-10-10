Warren’s Plan to Spurn Big Money Donors Has a Catch

Clinton was always more at home palling around with the big donor network than Warren seems to be—though Warren’s Senate campaign saw her host intimate steakhouse fundraisers for big donors too, Clinton had many years more experience of floating amongst the moneyed elite. She was also personally wealthy, obscenely so. But the problem remains: Warren intends to make raising money from the elite an important part of her political project.



What is the problem with raising money from millionaires and billionaires? First and most obviously, it matters because of the risk that candidates will change their policies in office in order to ensure future donations: If you piss off Jeff Millionaire too much, he won’t donate to you. Similarly, if your proposed policies during the election are too much for Jeff, he won’t write that check. Now, it seems very unlikely that many big donors would think Warren a good target for this sort of blatant quid pro quo; taxing the rich is sort of her whole thing. But big donors will still have an interest in making sure the Democratic Party continues to depend on their donations when it comes time to, say, work on reining in drug prices, or making housing more affordable. In this way, it’s almost worse that she wants to help keep the DNC itself stocked with the kind of cash that impedes it from being a genuine advocate for the working class; her campaign has a much purer pedigree here than her party does.



If the country is to survive, the next Democratic president must remake the Democratic Party itself. The institutions and organizations of Democratic power in Washington are hopelessly awash in corrupt money, and more highly attuned to the concerns of the donors on whom they depend than ordinary voters. They’re also more concerned about recruiting Democrats who can raise money from the rich than prospective office-holders who are uniquely committed to achieving a grand scale of change, and they work to shut out the candidates who won’t play that game. And what we know about how the House Democratic caucus works plainly shows that their internal system of rewards and promotions are predicated on fundraising prowess rather than policymaking: members that reliably bring home the pelf get slated for plum committee assignments, where the larger party agendas are set. The structure seamlessly siphons donor money and influence right up the chain of command.



Warren’s decision to placate and enmesh herself in these institutions is an indication that she has less interest in revolutionizing the party than in working within its creaky machinery to attain power. But we knew this already: In August, The New York Times reported that Warren was quietly “signaling to party leaders that, far from wanting to stage a ‘political revolution’ in the fashion of Mr. [Bernie] Sanders, she wants to revive the beleaguered Democratic National Committee and help recapture the Senate while retaining the House in 2020.” In this context, “revive” means “raise lots of money for,” which the article made clear: She told donors at a DNC event this summer that she had “raised or gave more than $11 million helping get Democrats elected up and down the ballot around the country” and “sent contributions to all 50 state parties, the national committees and the redistricting fight.”



If you want to know whether or not big donors shape our politics, you need only ask them.

Rufus Gifford, who is apparently not a character in a British children's book about a teddy bear but a former Obama national finance chair, tweeted after Warren announced she wouldn't attend big donor fundraisers that her decision would "bankrupt" the Democratic Party. (Gifford has so far donated to two Democratic presidential candidates: He maxed out to Cory Booker and Joe Biden.) Gifford's service as donor-wrangler in the 2012 Obama campaign was followed up by a totally coincidental span as ambassador to Denmark. Isn't it nice when the perfect candidate for the Denmark ambassadorship just happens to have worked as your finance guy?


