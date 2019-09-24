The Democrats’ Disappointing Rhetoric on LGBTQ Rights

Joe Biden made the most headlines with his condescension to moderator Lyz Lenz of The Gazette. When Lynz pressed him on his support for “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in 1993 and the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996, he responded that he was a longtime supporter of same-sex marriage. (In 2012, as vice president, he stated that he was “absolutely comfortable” it.) For this, he wanted those at the forum to regard him as a leader on LGBTQ rights. But the more critical moment came when Lenz pushed Harris to explain why the trans community should trust her when, as attorney general in 2015, she denied gender confirmation surgery to a transgender women in a California prison.



While several candidates pledged to protect trans women of color from violence—Senator Elizabeth Warren went as far as to recite the names of 19 trans women of color who have been murdered this year—the solutions offered to prospective voters focused on better equipping the police, whether with sensitivity training or access to federal funding, and putting more muscle behind the enforcement of hate crime law. But the reality is police themselves can be an obstacle to that enforcement: 20 percent of anti-LGBTQ hate violence survivors report that when they sought help, law enforcement were hostile to them, and 55 percent say law enforcement were indifferent. Senator Cory Booker in part acknowledged this when he named police as a source of anti-LGBTQ violence. But no candidate addressed why police are given so much power over certain LGBTQ people, trans people in particular.



Candidates at the forum were not asked, for example, if they would push states to decriminalize sex work. Vice enforcement increases police contact with LGBTQ people, and can expose them to violence by increasing stigma against them. The only person who could be heard uttering the words “sex workers” was a protestor in the audience. The harm these laws pose to LGBTQ people is just one reason why any credible LGBTQ rights agenda must also involve a criminal justice reform agenda. As it stands, 40 percent of black trans people have traded sex for money, 47 percent of black trans women report they have been incarcerated at some point in their lives, and transgender people generally are incarcerated at twice the rate as the general population. Without addressing the lives of still-criminalized LGBTQ people in this nation, candidates will fail to serve the community they say they seek to defend.