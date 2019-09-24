The Democrats’ Disappointing Rhetoric on LGBTQ Rights

Candidates at the forum were not asked, for example, if they would push states to decriminalize sex work. Vice enforcement increases police contact with LGBTQ people, and can expose them to violence by increasing stigma against them. The only person who could be heard uttering the words “sex workers” was a protestor in the audience. The harm these laws pose to LGBTQ people is just one reason why any credible LGBTQ rights agenda must also involve a criminal justice reform agenda. As it stands, 40 percent of black trans people have traded sex for money, 47 percent of black trans women report they have been incarcerated at some point in their lives, and transgender people generally are incarcerated at twice the rate as the general population. Without addressing the lives of still-criminalized LGBTQ people in this nation, candidates will fail to serve the community they say they seek to defend.

The presidential forum was not the first time Harris was pushed to explain her record on LGBTQ rights, particularly her decision, as California state attorney general, to deny gender confirmation surgery to incarcerated trans people. When asked in January if she would support trans prisoners seeking gender confirmation surgery now, she did not give a direct answer. Pressed again at Friday’s forum, Harris responded that in essence, she had changed the system from the inside, even though she first upheld the policy. Then she further resisted being characterized by moderator Lenz as anything but a supporter of LGBTQ rights, invoking the same-sex couples she said she wed in San Francisco in 2004.

Those marriages marked a pivotal moment for the soon-to be-reality of marriage equality. But they were also—as queer people in San Francisco forecast at the time—a springboard for Newsom’s political career. (In 2018, he was elected governor.) Four years after those thousands of city hall weddings, and in the same election that sent Barack Obama to the White House, California voters would pass the same-sex marriage ban, Proposition 8. Which is to say, California’s supposedly progressive values have not always included LGBTQ rights—and not even in San Francisco can they be taken for granted.

In the years when Newsom ruled the city, with Harris as district attorney, gay people may have been able to live openly and comfortably, but gay teens seeking refuge in San Francisco may not have found it. Even in the city’s storied gay neighborhoods, where rents continued to climb, residents opposed temporary shelters for queer youth. By the late 1990s, posters appeared telling community members and tourists, “Create Change, Don’t Give it Out.” It was a campaign pushed by some of the gay mecca’s gay business owners, in the same neighborhood where Harvey Milk had kept a camera shop out of which he organized his runs for office. That campaign slogan would echo the initiative Newsom rode to the mayor’s office on in 2003, “Care Not Cash,” which cut direct assistance to homeless people, with the backing of downtown business owners who were more invested in moving people without housing off the streets than in where those people ended up.

This isn’t to pin these offenses on Harris. But as a prosecutor in a city like that, and later as the attorney general in a state like that, you can imagine why she could see herself as progressive on LGBTQ issues for having performed some same-sex weddings for couples who slept on the cold streets waiting for their chance, in a city where homeless queer youth with nowhere else to rest get hassled by police for sitting and lying on the sidewalk.