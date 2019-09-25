Impeach Him For Real

“Here’s the dilemma that you have,” Bernie Sanders told reporters earlier on Tuesday, “Now I don’t know—I’ll tell you that my gut is that the average Republican in the Senate and the House is totally intimidated by President Trump. And at this particular point, I have my doubts, like you all. I have my doubts that any Republican, or very few, would vote against him.” He added that he feared an acquittal because “I know and you know what [Trump] will do: ‘I am vindicated! … I am vindicated!’ And I think that is a fact that has to be taken into consideration.”

Sanders raises a fair point, but he still cedes too much ground to the president. If Trump is defeated in the election next year, he will spend the rest of his life claiming that the fake news media turned voters against him and his wonderful policies. If Trump is convicted and removed from office, he will spend the rest of his life claiming he was the victim of a dishonest coup. All his successes spring from his inestimable genius; all his failures are the product of sabotage by jealous losers. He is one of the least contrite individuals in American public life. There is no situation where he would genuinely reckon with the causes of his downfall, however it may come about.

Others, including former FBI Director James Comey, argue that it’s the responsibility of the American people to oust Trump. “I don’t mean that Congress shouldn’t move ahead with the process of impeachment governed by our Constitution, if Congress thinks the provable facts are there,” he wrote in March. “I just hope it doesn’t. Because if Mr. Trump were removed from office by Congress, a significant portion of this country would see this as a coup, and it would drive those people farther from the common center of American life, more deeply fracturing our country.”

Comey makes the same error as Sanders by privileging Trump’s narrative. Impeachment is, by definition, not a coup. When Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs claim the deep state is trying to overthrow the government, they’re not exactly applying analytical rigor to current events in good faith. Forsaking impeachment because they and their viewers would call it a coup effectively gives them a heckler’s veto over Congress’s power to hold the executive branch accountable. It would also encourage presidents to make similar incendiary claims in the future to protect themselves from the consequences of their wrongdoing.

Comey’s point might be stronger if the president’s misdeeds weren’t directly related to the upcoming election. For all his bluster, Trump probably knows on some level that he is deeply unpopular and that his victory in 2016 was largely a fluke of the Electoral College. Rather than adjust his policies to convince the electorate that he deserves re-election, he’s allegedly invited a foreign power to kneecap his opponent. Long before that, Trump laid the groundwork to delegitimize the results before his surprise victory, and then falsely claimed he actually won the popular vote afterwards. His willingness to subvert American elections negates the idea that they’re the best option to remove him.