How War Made the Cigarette

Drawing on the legacy of populist forbearers, the farmers tried to organize cooperatives so that they could dictate the price of tobacco to the companies. The companies and their allies crushed the cooperatives, through intimidation, litigation, and even outright sabotage. Eventually, salvation came in the form of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s economists, who quickly diagnosed the problem with the tobacco economy: overproduction. “Too much tobacco clogged the throat of commerce.” As part of the New Deal, federal administrators sought to control the economy and eliminate needless competition. To eliminate the overproduction in the tobacco economy, the feds created a program through which they would pay farmers not to grow tobacco, to take fertile farmland out of production so that prices paid for tobacco across the economy would remain high. Farmers who didn’t cooperate would be subject to a hefty tax. The New Deal had “transformed farmers into state administrators.”

World War II was another lucky break. Cigarette companies cannily capitalized on wartime fervor—“Lucky Strike green has gone to war!”—and the prices farmers received rose each year from 1940 to 1946. After the War, the companies dedicated themselves expanding the market for cigarettes across the country and all around the world. They invested in ever more brilliant advertising. “Cigarettes had once been a vice of immigrants and juvenile delinquents,” Milov writes. “But war, advertising, and Hollywood has helped to broaden, professionalize, and glamorize smoking’s appeal.” By 1955, nearly a quarter of American women and more than half of American men were “active smokers.”

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As a result of aggressive company lobbying, the funds given to Europe in the Marshall Plan would be used for tobacco; one billion dollars went to tobacco, “a figure that represented a third of total food aid.” Theoretically, this was meant to prop up European manufacturing economies; practically, this ensured that European cigarette companies used American leaf to make their products—and got European consumers hooked on flue-cured American-style tobacco. Tobacco companies further entrenched their expansion into foreign markets with lobbying at international fairs and trade shows. By 1949, according to one survey, between 85 and 90 percent of West Germans preferred the taste of flue-cured tobacco to the older Greek or Turkish varieties long smoked by older generations. Thus, by the middle of the twentieth century, the American cigarette had taken over the world.