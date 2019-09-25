How War Made the Cigarette

The Federal Trade Commission immediately began drafting regulations that would sharply restrict cigarette company advertising—requiring, for instance, the inclusion of a health warning on all radio and television advertisements. But before these regulations could be imposed, the cigarette companies went on the defensive. Led by Fred Royster, a wealthy and well-connected warehouseman-grower known in North Carolina as “Mr. Tobacco,” and industry trade groups like the well-funded Tobacco Institute, the companies’ allies convinced Congress to eliminate the warnings for ads and water down the warning label to appear on cigarette packages. Instead of requiring, “Cigarette Smoking Is Hazardous to Your Health,” they proposed the weaker wording, “Cigarette Smoking May Be Hazardous to Your Health.” The companies—aided by DC super-lawyer (and soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice) Abe Fortas—then engineered a sweetheart deal with the Department of Justice under which they could regulate their own advertising.

With the traditional mechanics of federal regulation effectively neutered, savvy public interest lawyers turned to more creative approaches. Led by the unconventional 27-year-old legal wunderkind John Banzhaf, these lawyers convinced the federal government that it had to require primetime advertisements that showed not only “the pleasures of the smoker’s life” but also “the horrors of a smoker’s death.” One such ad featured Bill Talman, the actor who portrayed the district attorney who lost his case each week to Perry Mason, speaking about his lung cancer diagnosis: “Take some advice about smoking and losing from someone who’s been doing both for years.” By the time the ad aired, he was dead.

Banzhaf, meanwhile, became a law professor at George Washington University and founded Action on Smoking and Health from his faculty office. He began corralling his students to sue agencies, successfully demanding the creation of non-smoking sections on planes. His motto was, “Sue the Bastards.”



As the 1960s became the 1970s, the philosophy of deregulation took hold. Liberals wary of the corporate capture of agencies joined conservatives skeptical of big government stifling big business, and together they convinced the government to weaken the rules requiring nonsmoking sections. As the power of agencies continued to weaken throughout the 1970s, another strategy for change had to emerge. And one did: the nonsmokers’ rights movement.

In 1971, a housewife in Maryland named Clara Gouin, whose youngest daughter was allergic to smoke, founded Group Against Smoking Pollution. GASP quickly spread through college towns and liberal enclaves, aiming to make what they called a “silent majority” as visible as possible. From Berkeley to Flint, members raised awareness of their cause and politely requested non-smoking areas at their places of work and leisure. Other activists—some affiliated with GASP, others affiliated with Banzhaf’s ASH or acting on their own—sued their workplaces, arguing that they had a “right” to freedom from smoke.

The nonsmokers’ rights movement emerged a decade before the evidence linking cancer with the inhalation of secondhand smoke. “The impulse behind calls for nonsmokers’ rights was civic, not scientific,” Milov writes. “It rested upon nonsmokers’ assertion of virtuous citizenship, and was fueled by a resentment of smokers.” Nonsmokers resented the entitlement of their smoking peers, the refusal to consider the feelings of those nearby whenever they lit up. And while Milov is often a bit hard on GASP, critiquing its adoption of the rhetoric of “liberation” even while ensconced within the “safe confines of suburban liberalism,” she insightfully charts how its members and other activists simultaneously scored big wins and let the cigarette companies off the hook in the process.

As their lawsuits met with only mixed success, middle-class activists began appealing to businesses directly, arguing that restricting smoking could be good for their bottom line—decreased sick days, reduced disability costs, less housekeeping (because smoking damaged equipment and upholstery), and smaller legal fees (because smokers were involved in twice as many accidents as nonsmokers, and nonsmokers might sue to define smoke as an occupational health hazard). A generation of neoliberal economists, and many insurance companies, agreed. (And as a result, insurance companies began selectively selling policies at reduced rates to nonsmokers.) “Ambient tobacco smoke represented a silent drain on company resources,” Milov observes, “a metaphor, perhaps, for the hidden costs of smokers themselves.” The businesses saw the light and nonsmoking policies became increasingly common throughout the 1980s.

This happened over the fierce opposition of organized labor. The unions had fought hard to win smoke breaks in the 1940s, and, if these had to go, they wanted it to be on their terms, through collective bargaining. Yet, by the 1980s, organized labor had lost much of its power. The tactics of nonsmoking activists ensured that they’d have even less. And smoke breaks—unproductive time during which workers could bond—were eliminated, with nothing but more work to take their place. “By relying upon cost-centered analyses of private behavior and unraveling decades-old collectivist programs,” Milov writes, “the nonsmokers’ rights movement refashioned what Americans believed the government owed to citizens, and what citizens owed to the government. And in their remarkable successes, they unwittingly catalyzed a conservative political strategy whose far-reaching effects are scarcely fathomable, and all too real.”

The tobacco farmers suffered too. By the 1980s, Republicans had become more skeptical of the federal tobacco program, of big government interfering with the free market; Democrats had become more skeptical of Big Tobacco, and especially its biggest congressional champion, Jesse Helms. Even Big Tobacco had soured on the federal program, since it was buying more and more leaf from farmers overseas who would grow for much cheaper. (By the end of the twentieth century, 90 percent of flue-cured and Burley tobacco was grown outside the United States.) After being weakened repeatedly over the years, the federal tobacco program finally ended in 2004. Since then, tobacco has been grown on one-year contracts between companies, which can effectively dictate whatever prices they want, and individual growers, who lack any collective bargaining rights.

Smokers are now poorer and less educated than nonsmokers; they have higher rates of cancer; and they are constantly told it is all their fault.

When the reckoning finally came for Big Tobacco, its influence over the government ensured it would be insufficient. For years, state governments had been battling with the largest cigarette companies, demanding that they pay for the immense tobacco-related healthcare costs left in their wake. In the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement, the companies agreed to pay more than $200 billion to state governments for 25 years (actually a paltry sum compared to the costs of tobacco-related illnesses), but in exchange, they got something they wanted much more: “an end to class-action lawsuits and a cap on punitive judgments for individual suits.” The state governments, which depended on this money to balance budgets, had not wanted litigation to imperil the companies’ ability to continue writing them checks. To health advocates, the MSA was “an utter failure for public health and a coup for the companies.”

Today, only 15 percent of Americans smoke, down from nearly 50 percent at mid-century; anti-smoking activists are estimated to have saved 8 million American lives over 50 years. Smokers are now poorer and less educated than nonsmokers; they have higher rates of cancer; and they are constantly told it is all their fault. “From seed to smoke, the responsibility for tobacco production and consumption has been privatized and individualized.” And the tobacco companies hardly even care that fewer Americans smoke. Smoking has gone overseas, and cigarette companies now derive most of their profits from international sales. Today, some 80 percent of smokers live in low- or middle-income countries. The toll of internationalizing the cigarette will be unthinkable. As the medical historian Allan Brandt has written, by century’s end “the death toll is predicted to be one billion.”

The Cigarette, while excellent, is far from the first book to document the harm wrought by Big Tobacco. For instance, Allan Brandt’s brilliant The Cigarette Century recounted the cigarette companies’ remarkable duplicity; Richard Kluger’s magisterial Ashes to Ashes charted the tobacco wars with a novelist’s flair. None of these scholars have written a true people’s history of the cigarette—exploring the human cost of this industry on farmers, smokers, and nonsmokers. But Milov has provided the premier account of the government’s complicity with the exacting of this human cost, of the way Big Tobacco has evolved and adapted and neutralized lawmakers and regulators—and thrived. And of a billion needlessly lost lives.

The lessons of her book remain stunningly relevant today. We’re in the midst of revelations that the sugar industry similarly relied on advertising to distract consumers from its extreme addictiveness. In the NFL’s fights with former football players dying of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, the League hired the same lawyers, consultants, and lobbyists that Big Tobacco used. Cellphone companies have worked tirelessly to obscure evidence of the connection between cellular radiation and all manner of negative health impacts. Even with mass shootings a daily occurrence, the gun industry has lobbied its way out of any meaningful oversight. Most noxious of all, fossil fuel companies have relied on shoddy science, constant PR, and the deliberate dissemination of doubt to cover up the connection between oil and gas and climate change—a business decision that raised short-term profits but may have doomed our entire civilization.

Will we learn from the history recounted in The Cigarette? As Milov’s book so damningly shows, larger forces have long been quietly and insidiously shaping so much of daily life: privatization, brilliant advertising, the emergence of late capitalism. When we think about how to exact justice for the largest of crimes, we must turn our attention away from individual consumers and their choices and focus squarely on those that used their tremendous power to engineer entire economies for their own benefit.