Sinners in the Hands of an Angry Greta Thunberg

“[T]he science doesn’t mainly speak of ‘great opportunities to create the society we always wanted,’” she told Congress last week. “It tells of unspoken human sufferings, which will get worse and worse the longer we delay action—unless we start to act now. And yes, of course a sustainable transformed world will include lots of new benefits. But you have to understand. This is not primarily an opportunity to create new green jobs, new businesses or green economic growth. This is above all an emergency, and not just any emergency. This is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced.” Her primary ideological commitment is to survival, in whatever form it may take. She envisions a world in which we force ourselves to make do with less, not one where we sustain expectations of more.



This is essentially the view of the climate situation laid out by University of Manitoba environmental scientist Vaclav Smil’s new book Growth, which was excerpted this week in New York Magazine. “[N]o government has ever made policies with the biosphere in mind,” it reads. “No government has advocated moderate, subdued economic growth as its priority, even in the world’s most affluent countries, and no major political party has been serious about reconsidering the pace of economic growth.” Seriousness, for Smil and other pessimistic climate analysts, would mean accepting a world of “deliberately declining levels and performances that would put civilization into a state of ‘regress.’”

“This noun alone illuminates our predicament,’ Smil writes. “Using regress as a qualifier of civilizational achievement, after a long-lasting addiction to progress, seems unreal. This creates an irreconcilable conflict or, more accurately, a challenge for which we have yet to find an effective solution (assuming that one exists).”



The leaders at the U.N. who greeted Thunberg warmly and cheered her bravery had made very few large commitments of any kind by the end of Monday’s summit, much less any pledges in keeping with the concept of “regress.” “While countries were expected to come to the Summit to announce that they would enhance their climate ambition, most of the major economies fell woefully short,” World Resources Institute head Andrew Steer said in a statement afterwards. “Smaller nations, especially the most vulnerable countries, are pushing ahead. But we need far greater national leadership on climate action—and we need it now.”

This is what conservatives mocking and scolding liberals for the attention they’ve paid Thunberg don’t understand. Thunberg isn’t being applauded because she’s being taken seriously. She’s being applauded because she’s not.



Thunberg’s activism was ready-made for superficial and inspirational news stories about a new generation of climate activists, and those stories have made her an interesting vessel for a set of truly radical propositions. It’s hard to imagine an academic calling for an end to economic growth being openly praised by American politicians the way that Thunberg has. But Thunberg gets that praise only because her youth allows politicians and the press to flatten her image. For their purposes, Thunberg isn’t a precocious advocate for a new way of thinking about society, but an instrument of performative self-flagellation. The powerful nod vigorously when Thunberg castigates them, not in agreement with what she says must be done, but in the hopes that nodding might be considered an acceptable substitute. This is an iteration of the guilt suffused throughout liberal politics, which often seems better suited to producing tears and slogans than genuine change.



Thunberg is a case study in what Cornel West has often called, in relation to the radicalism of Martin Luther King Jr., ‘Santa Clausification’—the softening of a public figure’s profile into something more anodyne and broadly acceptable. This often takes years, but Thunberg might not need as much time—the necessary elisions have already begun. We should try, nevertheless, to engage seriously with her actual words, whether we agree fully with her vision of the future or not, and learn, too, from the example set by the mass mobilizations she has inspired. She’s asked us not to watch her, or applaud her, but to join her.