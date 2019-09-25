Sinners in the Hands of an Angry Greta Thunberg

“How dare you pretend that this can be solved with just ‘business as usual’ and some technical solutions?” she asked finally. “There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today, because these numbers are too uncomfortable. And you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is.”



In the spirit of telling it like it is, Thunberg scolded Democrats supportive of climate policy for their timidity in an appearance before the Senate’s climate task force last week. “I know you’re trying,” she said, “but just not hard enough.” No one in the party seems to have taken the criticism particularly hard. On Twitter, Hillary Clinton called Thunberg one of her favorite “gutsy women.” Joe Biden tweeted Tuesday that he was “inspired” by her “courage and tenacity.” “She is right,” he wrote. “We cannot fail future generations any longer.” Thunberg was sent off from a meeting with former President Obama last week with a fist bump. “You and me, we’re a team,” he told her. The applause Thunberg received Monday from the very leaders she excoriated seemed to say the same.



Greta Thunberg and Barack Obama are not on the same team. The actual content of her speeches—the actual commitments she’s asked us all to make—lie well outside the bounds of conventional politics. Like many climate activists, Thunberg wants us to leave behind many things we now take for granted. The items on her chopping block, however, include not just fossil fuel-burning cars and coal power plants, but contemporary capitalism itself. To address climate change, Thunberg wants us to abandon an economic system designed to run on auto-pilot and instead build a world in which we make difficult decisions, in an emergency mindset, about what we should protect and what we should value. Cumulatively, those decisions might mean an end to the triumphalism that has animated us for centuries—trading the promise of progress for the project of bare survival.