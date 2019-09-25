Donald Trump, Sitting Duck

The message is apparent: You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours. Months after claiming the Mueller report showed no evidence of collusion between Russian intelligence officials and members of his campaign, Trump is once again asking for foreign help in an election. By mentioning that the United States has been “very good” to Ukraine at the beginning of the call, moreover, Trump appears to suggest that future aid is contingent on Zelensky investigating his political opponents.

While the discussion of the Bidens will undoubtedly garner the most attention, the rest of the summary transcription is arguably more damning. For instance:

Zelensky: I would also like to thank you for your great support in the area of defense. We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps, specifically we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes. Trump: I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike. I guess you have one of your wealthy people. The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation I think you’re surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you said yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it’s very important that you do it if that’s possible.

This section contains Trump’s first ask of Zelensky—and also appears to contain a quid pro quo. Their conversation took place, as Trump notes, a day after Robert Mueller’s July testimony before Congress. Trump, seeking to discredit Mueller, wants Zelensky to investigate Crowdstrike, the cybersecurity firm that investigated the hacking of the Democratic National Committee. Here, Trump is echoing a conspiracy theory pushed by Giuliani and others that Ukrainian nationals hacked the DNC servers and then framed Russia. He’s also, importantly, pressuring Zelensky to discredit American law enforcement. At another point, he tells Zelensky that he plans on “causing problems” for Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who was recently recalled after reportedly privately criticizing the president.

Zelensky’s conduct is just as troubling as Trump’s, and highly relevant to the nascent impeachment inquiry. The summary transcription, it should be noted, is not verbatim; it’s not clear if Zelensky is speaking through an interpreter, and large chunks of the conversation between the two leaders appear to be missing. Still, Zelensky is enormously flattering throughout, attempting to ingratiate himself to Trump by imitating his speech—going as far as to talk about “draining the swamp” in Kiev and referring to him as a “great teacher” throughout. “We used quite a few of your skills and knowledge and were able to use it as an example for our elections,” Zelensky tells Trump. (It is also entirely possible that this Trumpian language was inserted by administration staffers who compiled the summary transcript, and does not accurately reflect what Zelensky said.)

Zelensky has clearly done his homework and knows the one trick guaranteed to form a lasting bond with Trump. “Last time I traveled to the United States, I stayed in New York near Central Park and I stayed at the Trump Tower,” he says later in the call. Trump has, throughout his presidency, made it clear that he likes it when foreign leaders and governments spend money at his private properties. Knowing this, Zelensky makes clear that he is a Trump customer. While the discussion of the Bidens and military aid will undoubtedly receive the most media attention, Zelensky’s flattery—and Trump’s pea-brained susceptibility to it—is the most grotesque moment of the call, an embarrassment to both countries.