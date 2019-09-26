“Clear the Camps!” Is the New “Build the Wall!”

Trump has already tried to link homeless people and immigrants. While on a flight to San Francisco this month, he told reporters that the homeless “came from other countries and they moved to Los Angeles or they moved to San Francisco because of the prestige of the city, and all of a sudden they have tents.” If he didn’t act, he said, cities would “destroy themselves.”

As with immigration, homelessness is a genuine humanitarian issue: real people facing real suffering. In 2018, more than half a million people experienced homelessness on an average night, the Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates. Nationwide, millions of people are living one paycheck away from such a crisis—and in some cities in California, with which Trump is uniquely fixated, between ten and 13 percent of homeless people are employed. But when Trump speaks of a homelessness “crisis,” he refers not to the conditions that create homelessness, like sub-living wages or the lack of affordable housing, nor to the experience of homelessness. He focuses, instead, on the harm homelessness allegedly causes others—him, his supporters, housed people who are confronted with homeless people’s existence.

Every sign points to this administration regarding homeless people, not homelessness, as the problem. During Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s visit to San Francisco last week, he inspired at least one member of his own staff to walk out on their meeting, by disparaging transgender women seeking shelter as “big, hairy men,” whom he said single-sex shelters should have the power to turn away. Later, Trump jetted into the state to raise money and throw his weight around. Upon leaving, he said the Environmental Protection Agency should fine San Francisco, alleging homeless people there caused “tremendous pollution.”