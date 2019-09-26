Rudy Giuliani’s Year of Living Dangerously

The alacrity by which Trump and Giuliani have made these unprecedented moves is matched only by the swiftness with which their demands have undercut American interests in Ukraine. Here, all of the worst fears of Trumpian foreign policy—its transactional underpinnings; its disdain of even the basics of democratic facades—are realized. Together, they threaten one of the core tenets of broader American geopolitical strategy: backing anyone trying to counter Russia’s hegemonic designs, especially those whose governments can boast democratic underpinnings.

“Ukraine is now facing the prospect of becoming a double victim: on the one hand, a victim of Mr. Putin’s aggression; on the other, a victim of Mr. Trump’s desire to be re-elected at any price,” wrote New Europe Center president Alyona Getmanchuk in the New York Times this week. Or, as Daria Kaleniuk, the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center—a leading light among Ukraine’s anti-corruption figures—added this month, there’s one “ultimate beneficiary” of Giuliani’s and Trump’s machinations: Russia.

Trump may be following Giuliani’s lead (which has already led the president straight to an impeachment inquiry), but Ukraine is far from the only country in Eastern Europe that Giuliani has laid his grubby paws on over the past year, all in pursuit of upending the gains made in fighting corruption, and the Kremlin. Look at Armenia, for instance. Just last year, Giuliani touched down in Yerevan—claiming, as recently stated with regard to his Biden exploit, to be working in his private capacity and not as Trump’s personal lawyer—in order to attend something called the Eurasian Week conference. While there, Giuliani decided that it would be a good idea to share a speaking stage with Sergei Glazyev, a sanctioned Russian official who had himself helped organize pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, and who has previously worked closely with American anti-Semites.

Giuliani’s speech was, as one attendee told this reporter, “total bullshit.” But while there, Giuliani not only became the highest-profile American to glad-hand with a sanctioned Russian official since the first rounds of sanctions rained down some five years ago—effectively undercutting the purpose of sanctions in the first place—he also distinguished himself as the most prominent American official to call for closer relations with the Eurasian Economic Union, one of the Kremlin’s primary geopolitical projects. Where previous officials like Hillary Clinton rightly pointed out that the Eurasian Economic Union was little more than a neo-imperial scheme aimed at shoring up Russian hegemony, Giuliani saw it as something for the U.S. to encourage—and to work with moving forward.

Giuliani’s misadventures also brought his designs to Romania as well. Thanks to the efforts of a single-minded prosecutor, Romania’s anti-corruption efforts have gained significant headway in the past few years, a welcome change in one of the most corrupt countries of the European Union. Giuliani, however, had contrary thoughts—to his mind, Romania had been too effective in cleaning up the corruption corroding its public services. In a 2018 letter to Romania’s president, Giuliani wrote that Romania’s anti-corruption drive had led to “excesses,” and that there should be an amnesty for those caught up in the anti-corruption dragnet. Needless to say, Giuliani’s beliefs were in direct contradiction to American policy, and undercut the ongoing effort to counter dirty money and corrupt practices throughout the West.

Giuliani had never expressed an interest in Romanian anti-corruption efforts prior to his out-of-left-field letter, making that missive that much more curious. But it didn’t take long to connect the dots. Giuliani quickly admitted that he’d written the letter at the behest of former FBI Director Louis Freeh, whose consulting firm just so happened to be representing notorious Romanian clients on the wrong end of the anti-corruption drive. One of those buoyed by Giuliani’s efforts: Liviu Dragnea, the former head of Romania’s Social Democratic Party, who was recently jailed on charges of corruption. “Giuliani is a famous federal prosecutor of the United States, who has fought with the mafia and corruption, and whose moral and professional probity commands respect all over the world,” Dragnea claimed in response to Giuliani’s efforts.

Despite his denials, Giuliani is perceived by all in his path as little more than a foot soldier for Trump.

Dragnea’s encomium about Giuliani was ultimately of little use; earlier this month, the U.S. State Department barred the crooked politico from visiting the U.S., specifically citing his “involvement in significant corruption.” But by then, the damage—just as in Ukraine, just as in Armenia—had already been done. Despite his denials, Giuliani is perceived by all in his path as little more than a foot soldier for Trump. His autocrat-friendly outlook and his campaigns to undercut the effort to stem the tide of corruption across Eastern Europe are unfortunately taking root as America’s de facto position.

Remarkably, all of Giuliani’s efforts have taken place only over the past 12 months. And given the eagerness with which Trump and his cronies have glommed onto some of these lines of attack, most especially with Biden and Ukraine, there’s little reason to think that Giuliani’s efforts across Eastern Europe will stop anytime soon. This is a travesty, verging on tragedy, for both those who live in the region, as well as for those involved in the larger effort to help the region onto a stable and democratic footing.

Thirty years ago, a Republican administration tried to stall Ukrainians’ demands for independence, and for sovereignty. Today, a Republican administration—with Giuliani apparently as its mouthpiece—is trying to do much the same. It didn’t work then, and perhaps history will kindly repeat itself now. But the damage to America’s reputation, and to America’s interests, has begun. As long as Giuliani continues down the path he’s chosen, with an eager U.S. president in tow, the debasement won’t end anytime soon.