Rudy Giuliani’s Year of Living Dangerously

Trump may be following Giuliani’s lead (which has already led the president straight to an impeachment inquiry), but Ukraine is far from the only country in Eastern Europe that Giuliani has laid his grubby paws on over the past year, all in pursuit of upending the gains made in fighting corruption, and the Kremlin. Look at Armenia, for instance. Just last year, Giuliani touched down in Yerevan—claiming, as recently stated with regard to his Biden exploit, to be working in his private capacity and not as Trump’s personal lawyer—in order to attend something called the Eurasian Week conference. While there, Giuliani decided that it would be a good idea to share a speaking stage with Sergei Glazyev, a sanctioned Russian official who had himself helped organize pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, and who has previously worked closely with American anti-Semites.

Giuliani’s speech was, as one attendee told this reporter, “total bullshit.” But while there, Giuliani not only became the highest-profile American to glad-hand with a sanctioned Russian official since the first rounds of sanctions rained down some five years ago—effectively undercutting the purpose of sanctions in the first place—he also distinguished himself as the most prominent American official to call for closer relations with the Eurasian Economic Union, one of the Kremlin’s primary geopolitical projects. Where previous officials like Hillary Clinton rightly pointed out that the Eurasian Economic Union was little more than a neo-imperial scheme aimed at shoring up Russian hegemony, Giuliani saw it as something for the U.S. to encourage—and to work with moving forward.

Giuliani’s misadventures also brought his designs to Romania as well. Thanks to the efforts of a single-minded prosecutor, Romania’s anti-corruption efforts have gained significant headway in the past few years, a welcome change in one of the most corrupt countries of the European Union. Giuliani, however, had contrary thoughts—to his mind, Romania had been too effective in cleaning up the corruption corroding its public services. In a 2018 letter to Romania’s president, Giuliani wrote that Romania’s anti-corruption drive had led to “excesses,” and that there should be an amnesty for those caught up in the anti-corruption dragnet. Needless to say, Giuliani’s beliefs were in direct contradiction to American policy, and undercut the ongoing effort to counter dirty money and corrupt practices throughout the West.