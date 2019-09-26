The President and His Whistleblower

The whistleblower’s complaint opens with a bang. “In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election,” they wrote. “This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals.” Most of this plot revolves around Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s loose-lipped legal fixer, who has been trying to dig up overseas dirt on former vice president Joe Biden since this spring.

The whistleblower warns that they did not witness many of the events described in the complaint. Those details were instead relayed to them by another “half a dozen” White House and intelligence officials in the course of their day-to-day work. Despite this, there is ample reason to believe the whistleblower’s version of events. Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community, said their allegation “appears credible” after independently questioning some witnesses about them. The whistleblower didn’t personally witness Trump’s fateful July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The White House’s own memo of the conversation nonetheless confirms that Trump asked him to probe Biden and his family.

Trump and his allies have insisted that the president did nothing wrong. The whistleblower, nevertheless, describes how many of those who witnessed the Zelenskiy call drew the opposite conclusion. The complaint describes White House officials and lawyers discussing “how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials’ retelling, that they had witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain.” Those officials allegedly spent the next few days suppressing access to records about the call, including moving the transcript of it to a server where highly classified material is stored. “One White House official described this act as an abuse of this electronic system because the call did not contain anything remotely sensitive from a national security perspective,” the whistleblower wrote.

Trump’s defenders have also pointed to the lack of an explicit quid pro quo to exonerate him. This requires an aggressive level of willful blindness. Trump personally ordered a halt to U.S. security aid to Ukraine in early-to-mid July, told Zelenskiy that the U.S. “[does] a lot for Ukraine” in the July 25 call, and then immediately asked him for a “favor” from Zelenskiy: investigate the stolen DNC emails during the 2016 election, meet with Giuliani, and “look into” Biden and his son. The Ukrainian government seems to have understood it was a shakedown. Their public readout of the call at the time said Trump had “expressed his conviction” that Zelenskiy’s government would be able to “complete the investigation of corruption cases that have held back cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.”

It’s worth noting that whoever filed the complaint seems to have done everything by the book. Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, defended their conduct while testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday. “I think the whistleblower did the right thing,” he said. “I think he followed the law every step of the way.” Even with federal laws that protect whistleblowers from retribution, acting as one can still seriously hinder—or even end—one’s career. Trump reportedly told his aides earlier this week that the whistleblower was “close to a spy,” and alluded to the traditional punishment for espionage: execution.