The President and His Whistleblower

The whistleblower warns that he did not witness many of the events described in the complaint. Those details were instead relayed to him by another “half a dozen” White House and intelligence officials in the course of their day-to-day work. Despite this, there is ample reason to believe the whistleblower’s version of events. Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community, said his allegation “appears credible” after independently questioning some witnesses about him. The whistleblower didn’t personally witness Trump’s fateful July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The White House’s own memo of the conversation nonetheless confirms that Trump asked him to probe Biden and his family.

Trump and his allies have insisted that the president did nothing wrong. The whistleblower, nevertheless, describes how many of those who witnessed the Zelenskiy call drew the opposite conclusion. The complaint describes White House officials and lawyers discussing “how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials’ retelling, that they had witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain.” Those officials allegedly spent the next few days suppressing access to records about the call, including moving the transcript of it to a server where highly classified material is stored. “One White House official described this act as an abuse of this electronic system because the call did not contain anything remotely sensitive from a national security perspective,” the whistleblower wrote.

Trump’s defenders have also pointed to the lack of an explicit quid pro quo to exonerate him. This requires an aggressive level of willful blindness. Trump personally ordered a halt to U.S. security aid to Ukraine in early-to-mid July, told Zelenskiy that the U.S. “[does] a lot for Ukraine” in the July 25 call, and then immediately asked him for a “favor” from Zelenskiy: investigate the stolen DNC emails during the 2016 election, meet with Giuliani, and “look into” Biden and his son. The Ukrainian government seems to have understood it was a shakedown. Their public readout of the call at the time said Trump had “expressed his conviction” that Zelenskiy’s government would be able to “complete the investigation of corruption cases that have held back cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.”