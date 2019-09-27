This week, for example, The Hill published an op-ed from a senior fellow at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) explaining that actually, drug companies’ high revenues allows them to Do Innovation, and that drug prices should “continue to reflect the social value that they create.” ITIF has previously received hundreds of thousands of dollars from PhRMA, the pharmaceutical industry’s massively well-funded advocacy group; in 2017, the most recent year for which records are available, PhRMA gave ITIF $60,000. Well worth the price of an op-ed arguing with a straight face that high drug prices that often result in ordinary people dying are socially valuable. Another poorly-written op-ed from the same day criticizes Democrats for trying to stop the Trump administration from allowing states to sell junk health insurance plans, courtesy of the vice president of policy of the Buckeye Institute, a right-wing, Koch-funded think tank.*

Again, these op-ed efforts are targeted at less than 500 people roaming the Beltway fiefdom. Outside of this minute population, literally nobody cares about, let alone reads, the ruminations of the senior fellows who staff Washington’s ersatz think tanks, churned out to satisfy the whims of dotty donors. No one. Not even their mums care. This content doesn’t excite Google’s algorithms. Your friends are never going to excitedly pollute your Facebook feeds with these great works.

Nevertheless, The Hill persists in being a platform for this boring garbage. The site also publishes op-eds from liberal think-tanks and advocates. These tend to be fewer, however, as the right simply has more money to waste on this stuff. Just check out the balance of their opinion pieces on, for example, Medicare for All to see this in action.



But above all else, The Hill’s opinion section just reeks of the same laziness Solomon displays. In 2016, the paper ran an op-ed from Michael Flynn about how great Turkey’s government is without disclosing that Flynn was a paid agent of said Turkish government. In 2018, the paper ran an op-ed from former senator Norm Coleman praising the Trump administration for junking the Iran nuclear deal, without noting in his bio that Coleman was a long-time paid agent of Saudi Arabia. In 2015, a truly asinine op-ed written on behalf of for-profit education companies was published with an aside written by the piece’s ghostwriter left in: “(or from an employer perspective, if that fits the writer).” Whichever public affairs firm drafted this piece didn’t even know who was going to stick their name on it when they wrote it! If you are going to run an opinion section that serves as a platform for the lies of frauds and lobbyists, you could at least do them the courtesy of checking their copy for embarrassing mistakes.

We have here a collision of two bizarre media ecosystems. First, the conservative media fever swamp-to-mainstream media pipeline—which is by no means new to the Trump administration; it’s how we got years of absurd Benghazi investigations under Obama. Second, the role of The Hill as what seems to be a publication with imperceptible editorial standards for the opinion section, where anyone, whether it’s a paid-off think tank goon or the paper’s executive president, can really just say any old nonsense they like.



Those who profit most handsomely in Washington have long benefited from organizations that will transform their naked financial interests into simulacra of compelling public interest, from think tanks that spout the views of their industry funders, to media outlets that will publish those industries’ thin justifications for their greed—or partner with them to do boring but slick panels and festivals, where everyone pretends to listen and eats the free breakfast. It shouldn’t be a shock when one of the worst offenders for idea-laundering turns out to be an equally fruitful platform for batty right-wing nonsense. To no one’s surprise, muck unleashed from the heights of our K Street redoubts eventually flows down The Hill.



* A previous version of this article misstated the job title of the author of a Hill op-ed who works at the Buckeye Institute.