Obstruction of justice: The abandonment of the Mueller report is all but a formal concession to progressives and voices on the left long argued a focus on it would never be as robust and compelling as other potential grounds for impeachment. The investigation did, nevertheless, yield clear-cut instances of obstruction of justice that Democrats should obviously include in their articles of impeachment.

Financial fraud: In his testimony before Congress in February, Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen said, under oath, that Trump had issued hush money payments for Stormy Daniels to him while in the White House as part of a criminal conspiracy to commit financial fraud. Images of the checks were made available to Congress. Of all the once presidency-ending scandals Trump has managed to survive, this is among the simplest. After the Cohen hearing, a HuffPost/YouGov poll found that 52 percent of voters and a 45 percent plurality of independents believed that Trump had indeed committed financial fraud.

Emoluments: Earlier this month, a Hill-HarrisX poll found that 63 percent of voters—including 62 percent of independents and 41 percent of Republicans—believe that federal employees staying at Trump’s properties as they travel constitutes a conflict of interest. They are correct. The corruption here implicates not only Trump but a wider circle that includes his cabinet officials.

The wall: This is one of the scandals we know the least about. It was reported several weeks ago that Trump offered pardons to officials who might commit crimes in order to make progress on the border wall. Politically, both the wall and the racism animating Trump’s border policy remain deeply unpopular. With potential criminality thrown in the mix, this would be particularly promising allegation for Democrats to explore in hearings that might include testimony from those who might be most impacted by the wall’s construction.

Migrant separations and detentions: A president needn’t commit a criminal offense to be impeached—Congress ultimately decides what conduct it finds troubling enough to warrant proceedings. The articles drafted and approved by the House against Andrew Johnson included the charge that he had besmirched his opponents in Congress and deployed overheated rhetoric in a series of speeches. Congress could use that latitude to indict Trump for his administration’s racism and immorality, which underpins, among other policies, the administration’s willingness to detain migrants—including children separated from their families—in abusive conditions for the purpose of deterring immigration to the United States. This is among the most grotesque things an American president has openly done in many years, and it is long past time for the Democratic Party to bring those families before the public and put the administration on trial for its immigration policy before a national audience.

The list of the president’s offenses is, of course, very nearly endless—House Democrats could easily bring in the Muslim ban, the administration’s treatment of Puerto Rico, or the deployment of American troops on U.S. soil for political reasons ahead of last year’s midterms. Examinations of the president’s personal unfitness for office could extend as far back as the president’s long history of alleged sexual misconduct and abuse or encompass his demagoguery, lies, and attacks on the press today.

No impeachment process could realistically include everything Trump has done. House Democrats should settle on no more than six scandals that might, together, tell a story about how much Trump’s Republican supporters are willing to tolerate in the service of their inequality-exacerbating agenda—from the president’s personal graft and efforts to undermine the rule of law and our presidential elections to the racism of his inhumane and perhaps even criminal immigration agenda. They should make those scandals the subject of televised hearings run mostly by trained attorneys who might be more gifted at cross-examinations than Democratic lawmakers and who would also give impeachment hearings the legalistic imprimatur Democrats so plainly crave. When articles are drafted, jittery freshmen and swing seat Democrats can vote against items that go uncomfortably far for them, giving them an opportunity to perform moderation or independence from the party for voters in their districts, while still allowing a broad set of hearings to take place. It’s the hearings that really matter, no matter what articles are ultimately approved by the House and sent to their inevitable doom in the Senate.



No impeachment process could realistically include everything Trump has done.

Thoughtful writers have criticized this potential approach over the past few days. The Nation’s Jeet Heer, for instance, argued Wednesday that a broad impeachment would “run the risk of getting bogged down in details” and be more easily framed by Republicans as a partisan exercise. “Partisanship is in fact the only thing that is keeping Trump viable,” he wrote. “If Democrats go after Trump with everything but the kitchen sink, the public might well have a harder time remembering the specific facts of the most damaging scandal. Republicans might more easily conclude that the goal is to get Trump on anything the Democrats can find. Further, an expansive impeachment would drag on, with Trump and his allies doing everything to slow down the process.”

