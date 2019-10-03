Health Care Policy Is Always a Human Interest Story

Saslow’s work paints a horrifying picture of the bigger problems with American healthcare, only one of which is the lack of Medicaid, but it’s precisely this problem—that American health care is a nightmare from almost any angle—that makes it impossible for the reader to draw any particular conclusion about what can be done without more guidance. More broadly, a reporter cannot truly tell these stories, however powerfully they do it, in isolation from the policies that led there. Politics is about who gets hurt, and when you are telling the stories of those who got hurt, it’s dishonest not to point out who’s hurting them, and how.



In this way, omitting mention of the way Republicans have road-blocked Medicaid expansion is a kind of malpractice, because it denies those readers the concrete means to demand change. The idea that readers are somehow better off for setting the petty politics of health care policy aside is a classic example of a solution in search of a problem. There’s value in a story that generates sympathy for our fellow citizens, caught in this predicament. But this value is magnified when you can give the readers something concrete about what—and who—is causing it in the first place.



Yes, in Washington, there are two bickering sides over Medicaid, in that one party wants it and the other does not. One side wants to expand Medicaid in the dreadfully limited way that the Affordable Care Act allowed, to cover everyone who makes less than 138 percent of the absurdly low poverty line, instead of keeping it limited to certain categories of unfortunate person deemed more deserving. The other side does not want to expand Medicaid at all, even though the federal government would cover the majority of the cost, and is okay with more people dying if that’s the consequence, which it is.



Medicaid expansion is only a “partisan fight” when it’s viewed through a Beltway lens.

But among the public, Medicaid is broadly loved: 74 percent of voters have a favorable view of Medicaid overall. And when you shift the scene to states in which Republicans dominate politics, this affection holds: 60 percent of voters in deep-red Idaho voted to expand Medicaid with no work requirements; 53 percent of voters in Nebraska and Utah did the same. Medicaid expansion is only a “partisan fight” when it’s viewed through a Beltway lens. There’s no reason in the world why Saslow has to ruthlessly maintain this point of view in the course of his storytelling—the only thing he’s ensuring by doing so is that his readers will emerge from those stories ill-equipped to fight back.



And lawmakers could use all the help they can get. In order to save the lives of those in these underserved rural communities under Trump, some state Democrats have had to contend with Republicans holding Medicaid hostage to the establishment of vicious work requirements, which exist to punish the poor. In states like Virginia and New Hampshire, Democrats compromised with Republicans to allow the state to impose work requirements in exchange for expanding Medicaid—though in Virginia, those requirements won’t kick in for years, and a judge blocked New Hampshire’s requirements, weeks after the governor delayed their implementation because it became clear they were likely to kick off 68 percent of those subject to it.

