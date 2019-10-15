Inside the “Most Incarcerated” Zip Code in the Country

Some might argue that the distinction doesn’t matter much. And surely 53206 suffers from a host of serious problems, including a very high incarceration rate. But 53206 stands as an extreme example of how a reputation for ingrained criminality can amplify a neighborhood’s ills, in a poisonous kind of negative feedback loop. It’s easier to criminalize black people and say they are prone to certain pathological tendencies when they are hyper-concentrated in one area. The scholars Barbara and Karen Fields called this “racecraft”—the idea that differences between races are rooted in “the eugenicist, biological racist notion that something—whether it is blood or genes—has created a set of scientifically distinct groupings of people.” In Milwaukee broadly and 53206 specifically, the task of racecraft is made easier, with black people relegated, both formally and informally, to certain areas that are considered godforsaken slums.

What is to be done? The cruelest twist for the residents of 53206 is that they have been actively disempowered to fight back, even while they are maligned as ne’er-do-wells and criminals. In Wisconsin, no one in prison can cast a ballot. And thanks to Scott Walker’s truth-in-sentencing law, neither can those felons who are under supervision. In 2007, 1,215 black men in 53206 alone were under supervision, which means that not one of them could cast a ballot even though they have “paid their debts to society.”

Furthermore, every two years, the Wisconsin Election Commission runs checks to deactivate the registration of anyone who hasn’t voted in four years. With longer prison sentences, there is a greater chance a felon’s registration will be deemed ineligible.

Robinson is deeply familiar with the many ways the state can take away a person’s vote. After she served her time for the child neglect charges, Robinson ran into trouble again in 2015. Her then-fiancé purchased a gun to protect him and his family amidst a neighborhood shooting spree. Soon after, the police raided her home yet again, claiming, as Robinson remembers it, that “her children had to have been involved in the shootings around the community.” When they found the gun, they slapped her and her fiancé with a felony charge for possession of a firearm. With that charge, she was sent back to jail for two years, and she was placed under supervision when she got out in 2017.

The incarceration problem in 53206 also exacerbates a voter ID problem. Many residents are unable to vote because they don’t have proper state-issued identification, like a driver’s license. In 2011, then-Governor Scott Walker signed Wisconsin Act 23 into law, requiring that voters present approved photo ID to cast a ballot. In Wisconsin, 55 percent of black men and 49 percent of black women do not have a valid driver’s license. And a 2007 study by the Employment and Training Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee showed that only 4 percent of the formerly incarcerated in 53206 have valid driver’s licenses, often because of failure (or inability) to pay for municipal and misdemeanor citations and court costs.

Two years ago, Robinson decided she had had enough. She began to ask herself, “How can I do something different?” She contacted 9 to 5, an organization founded initially to guarantee high-quality working conditions for women in the United States. She began relentlessly volunteering, even through bouts of homelessness, and eventually joined the community outreach team, earning 15 dollars an hour. Robinson worked with the group on a range of women’s health issues as well as an initiative to ban the box, or bar companies from asking job applicants to check a box if they have a criminal record, an issue close to her heart.

When a job at BLOC, an organization that focuses on amplifying the voices of black Milwaukeeans, opened up, Robinson “felt like it was God’s will and I knew I could help more at BLOC.” At age 40, Robinson landed her first salaried job. She was offered $40,000 per year, nearly $20,000 more than her neighbors’ average salary throughout the 53206 zip code.

BLOC employs 23 people, including Robinson and other neighborhood residents, as “civic ambassadors” who knock on doors to enlist residents to vote and get politically involved. BLOC boasts that it is “the only organization organizing off cycle,” according to founder Angela Lang, meaning that it’s driven by a long-term commitment to political and electoral reform, not just winning the next election. “No one has engaged us,” Lang told me. “No one has talked to us, and there are obstacles, real challenges about getting to the polls and registering and making sure you have the right I.D. and all of that. And no one was really addressing that [engagement] in a real, genuine way on a year-round basis.”

Even though Robinson can’t vote, she has found a home for her activism in BLOC. While the Democrats convene in the next neighborhood over to designate their 2020 presidential nominee, Robinson and her colleagues will be combating the forces on the ground in 53206 that have consigned them to a new form of redlining and Jim Crow voter restrictions. Her story is not an accident; it came about by design. So the next time Democrats complain about lower voter turnout, not just in 53206, but in any beleaguered neighborhood, they might think first about the policies, both old and new, that have served and continue to serve as stumbling blocks for black political participation. And not only policies, but the myths that help keep those policies in place.