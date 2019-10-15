Inside the “Most Incarcerated” Zip Code in the Country

She said the police targeted groups of black men. “Officers would walk up and start asking questions, engaging them,” she said, “and then next thing you know it becomes negative. The questioning would become searching and then they’d take them to jail.”

Wisconsin’s crackdown on urban crime led to drastic increases in its prison population. By the 2000s, over half of the black men in Milwaukee County in their thirties had state prison records. Combined with mandatory-minimum sentencing, the three strikes rule, and other punitive measures, the carceral state became an outsized presence in this small neighborhood.

Robinson’s first run-in with the law, in 1996, came when she was 19, by way of a relative. “He would get credit cards, and we would go to the store where we got a couple things” with the cards, she explained. “So, I got a felony for that.” The charge made her life prospects diminish starkly. “Employers would run background checks heavily and I’d check a box to show that I committed a crime,” she said. She finally landed a job at a local nursing home—until things took another devastating twist in 1997. “I was about five months pregnant and I remember going to my boss to tell her I’d need time off,” she said. “And I lost that job.”

That blow triggered “a lot of homelessness,” “a lot of not being able to provide for [her] kids,” and “a lot of not being able to have clothing and be able to afford bills,” she said. In 2004, Robinson left some of her younger kids at home under her 14-year-old niece’s care. While she shopped for those children, the police paid her home a visit. They said she was guilty of child neglect—another run-in with the law that produced six misdemeanor counts and court-ordered supervision. About two years later, the police raided her home because her then-boyfriend was suspected of selling drugs. When the police found two bags of her boyfriend’s weed, they charged her as well. With this newest charge, Robinson’s supervision was revoked. So instead of probation for those six misdemeanor counts, she faced 36 months in jail—six months for each of those misdemeanors.

In Wisconsin, probation is a pervasive ill. The average length of parole supervision there stands at nearly two times higher than the rest of the nation, according to a report by Columbia University’s Justice Lab. The same report found that over half of the state’s total 2017 prison population had been, at some point, under supervision or probation, and that those on parole or probation have to adhere to standards and requirements that are “numerous, onerous, confusing, and void of public safety justifications.” Revocation of parole is also fairly common, especially if you’re black. Reporting has found that the confusing requirements of parole, as well as longer parole times, increase “the likelihood an offender will be re-incarcerated for technical violations that do not involve criminal behavior.”

In Wisconsin, probation is a pervasive ill.

This is not an accident. Former Governor Scott Walker, as a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, coauthored so-called truth-in-sentencing legislation in 1997 that aimed to limit the use of parole in favor of prison time. (Walker credited the Koch-funded America Legislative Exchange Council for supplying the language for the measure.) The prison population and those under supervision increased significantly following passage of the legislation, which ended parole opportunities for many categories of prisoners. The bill was particularly vicious in several respects: It made nonviolent property-crime and drug offenders “serve 100 percent of their prison time, eliminated the use of parole boards for people incarcerated after the year 2000, and provided no mechanism to keep judges’ sentences within any standardized ranges,” according to an in-depth 2016 report by City Lab.

The extensive incarceration of 53206’s residents has attracted a slew of tabloid-style media attention. The neighborhood has made headlines for being “the most incarcerated zip code in the nation,” as the documentary Milwaukee 53206 breathlessly reported. A BBC2 documentary titled Murder in Milwaukee also played up the same sensational statistic. But numerous studies have shown that this eye-opening statistic is a fiction. A 2013 study by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee found that Wisconsin had the highest incarceration rate for black men. Deeper in the study, researchers showed that a plurality of those incarcerated black men came from 53206. An indelicate conflation of these two statistics led to 53206’s dubious claim to fame.

Levine’s Center for Economic Development issued a report in 2019 demonstrating that 53206, calculated numerous ways, could never be considered the most incarcerated in the country. According to the report, tracked by childhood zip code for people born in the early 1980s and incarcerated by 2012, 53206 would be listed 7 percent less than the nation’s highest by that measure, Nashville’s 37208.